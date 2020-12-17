IND v AUS India vs Australia, First Test Live Score Updates: Toss at 9 am; Kohli, Smith in focus in Adelaide Australia vs India, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Catch the live cricket score updates, ball by ball commentary updates of Aus vs Ind first Test from the Adelaide Oval. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 December, 2020 08:13 IST Virat Kohli of India and Tim Paine of Australia pose with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the Test series between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 17 December, 2020 08:13 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage from day one of the day-night Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. The match starts at 14:30 Adelaide Time, 9:30 am IST.The Indian team has left for the stadium. We are less than an hour away from the toss at the Adelaide Oval. #TeamIndia are off to Adelaide Oval for the first Border-Gavaskar Test! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YptEl7jWOY— BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2020 A tour of Australia brings out the “character” from every player and the Indian team is ready for the challenge, says head coach Ravi Shastri - READAustralian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, a part of that 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar series, credits Pujara for wearing down the fast bowlers, a strategy he hopes his teammates can emulate this time - READGreg Chappell had recently called Kohli the "most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time". Here's what the Indian skipper had to say about it - READShaw’s selection as opener for the pink ball Test ahead of Shubman Gill raised a few eyebrows as the latter fared better in the tour games. Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer weighs in on the selection - READThe Indian XI comprises batsmen with pink ball hundreds and a wicketkeeper in Wriddhiman Saha whose superman instincts escalate under lights. Here's Virat Kohli and Co's pink ball report card - READAustralia coach Justin Langer hailed the “great rivalry” between India and Australia, while alluding to the Baggy Greens’ 2-1 Test series win against India in their backyard in 2004 as a watershed moment of his playing career - READ PREVIEWThe Indians need to play out of their skins to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Australians, scarred with their Test series defeat at home by Virat Kohli’s men, will be waiting to avenge. And with the run machine Steve Smith and the influential David Warner back, the Aussies will be in full strength.In contrast to 2018-19, when Australia struggled without Smith and Warner — banned after the Sandpapergate scandal — it is India that will be without its inspirational batsman Virat Kohli for the last three Tests of the four-match series.Read the complete series preview here - Ind vs Aus Test Series PreviewListen in. India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit BumrahComplete Squads:India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep YadavAustralia Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell SwepsonWhen: December 17 to 21, 14:30 Local Time, 09.30 ISTWhere: Adelaide Oval, AdelaideThe match will be streamed lived on SonyLIV app.