India vs Australia A, 2nd Practice Match Day 3 Live Score: Shami, Bumrah and Siraj make early inroads

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE Coverage of day three of the second practice match between India and Australia A at the Sydney Cricket Ground.



Australia A 3/25 after 11 overs: After Shami gave India an early breakthrough, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj pick a wicket each to leave Australia in deep trouble.

Australia A 6/1 after 5 overs: Mohammed Shami strikes and gives India an early breakthrough as Marcus Harris departs. Good start from India.

Australia A 0/0 after 1 over: Mohammed Shami begins India's charge of picking 10 wickets and it will be a test of character for both Harris and Burns.



Day 2 Stumps - India 386/4, leads by 472 runs



Day 2 has been nothing short of fantastic for India as Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari slammed centuries to put the side in a commanding position. The likes of Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane too played their part even as the team seems to be raring to go when the first Test starts in Adelaide.

Day 1 Stumps - India bowled out Australia A for 108; led by 86 runs

India, after being demolished at the hands of Jack Wildermuth and Sean Abbott, staged a comeback as the pace battery led by Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini helped the side put up a lead of 86 runs, while picking up three wickets each. Day 1 saw 20 wickets fall and Jasprit Bumrah emerge as the star, as he scored an unbeaten half-century; a first for him in first-class cricket.

PLAYING XI



India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Australia A: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Alex Carey (c & wk), Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Patrick Rowe, Harry Conway, Cameron Green

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), K. L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (c, wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth.