Decision on Rohit Sharma for Sydney Test after post-quarantine assessment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that Rohit Sharma has passed his fitness test and will join the India team in Australia shortly. Rohit has already been ruled out of the first two Tests because of the 14-day quarantine rule in Australia. However, his selection in the remaining two Tests is contingent on the second set of reassessment to be conducted by the team's medical team post his mandatory 14-day quarantine.

India tour of Australia: Rohit Sharma passes fitness test at NCA, set to join India squad

"Rohit has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly," stated a BCCI release.

Sunil Gavaskar: Rohit Sharma's absence certainly impacted the Indians

Having sat out four matches for the Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League (IPL) league phase, Rohit returned and made a 51-ball 68 in the final to help Mumbai win a record fifth IPL title. However, he was not part of the Indian contingent that flew directly from Dubai to Sydney on November 11.