India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live Score: Smith, Labuschagne put Australia in command, lead nears 200

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE Coverage of Day four of the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith sprint into the middle and Ajinkya Rahane's men follow suit with Jasprit Bumrah marking his run-up to start proceedings. Wickets is the only thing that can get India back in the match.

A lead of 197 runs and Australia surely have the Test in their grip. It will take a monumental effort from India to win the Pink Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ajinkya Rahane's leadership will be put to test as Smith and Labuschagne aim to further build the lead and take Australia to a dominating position.

STUMPS - Australia 103/2 | Leads by 197 runs

Sydney Test: Pat Cummins rattles India as Australia tightens grip

Fast bowler Pat Cummins has given Australia the advantage after three days of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Cummins removed Cheteshwar Pujara for the fourth time in three Tests this summer, taking 4 for 29 to have India all out for 244.

Scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

At stumps on Saturday, Marnus Labuschagne was not out on 47 and Steve Smith on 29 for a lead of 197 runs. The pair put on a crucial 68 for the third wicket after openers Will Pucovski (10) and David Warner (13) fell early.

India alleges racial abuse from members of the Sydney crowd

The Indian cricket team has lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon for racial abuse against its pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj by spectators during the third day’s play in the Sydney Test.

READ| 'Play in Brisbane or forfeit' - India vs Australia fourth Test's fate hangs in balance

Sportstar understands that the Indian team managment has formally lodged the complaint after discussing the issue in detail with match officials and security officials. The ball is now in ICC's court, the governing body which has a no-tolerance policy for racism.

Toss: Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood