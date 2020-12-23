India vs Australia: Warner ruled out of Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

David Warner and Sean Abbott will rejoin the Australian men’s Test squad ahead of the third Test against India.

Warner and Abbott spent time in Sydney outside the team’s bio-secure hub to recover from injury. While neither player has been in a specific ‘hotspot’ as outlined by NSW Health, Cricket Australia’s bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day Test.

Warner has not fully recovered from a groin injury suffered in the ODI Series against India and would not have been available for the second Test match while Abbott has recovered from a calf strain sustained during Australia A’s tour match against India and would have been available for selection for the Boxing Day Test.

The pair travelled from Sydney to Melbourne to continue their rehabilitation given the changing public health situation in Sydney at the time.

No additional players will be added to the squad for the Boxing Day Test.