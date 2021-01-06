IND vs AUS: Rohit to open batting in Sydney, confirms Rahane

A day before the third Test against Australia, which begins at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, India captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be opening the innings.

"We are excited to have him back. He has experience at the highest level, which matters a lot. He had good sessions at the nets, came to Melbourne and started practice straightaway. He has been batting really well. In the last couple of series, Rohit opened the innings for us, so you will definitely see him at the top," Rahane said on the eve of the third Test.

The team management announced the final eleven for the third Test, making it clear that Rohit will start the innings along with youngster Shubman Gill.

Rohit sustained an injury during the Indian Premier League, which ruled him out of the limited-overs series and the first Test. Even though he reached Australia in the second week of December, a strict protocol saw him be under a 14-day quarantine. However, ever since joining the team, Rohit has trained hard and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him the vice-captain for the remainder of the series.

After suffering a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, India rode on Rahane's century to level the series at 1-1 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While there are challenges in the quarantine rules, Rahane dead batted the issue.

"Being in quarantine has its challenges. As a team, we are focusing on the game. Outside life in Sydney, things are normal, but we are in quarantine. It's challenging, but we are just focusing on the Test match and want to start well," Rahane said.

With the quarantine rules unclear in Brisbane, there have been reports that the team might not travel there for the final Test. But Rahane downplayed the issue, stating that's for the BCCI to decide.

Talking about the stricter quarantine rules in Sydney, Rahane said: "We are not annoyed. Yes, there are challenges especially when life outside is normal. But we have to deal with it. We are here to play cricket and that's the priority. We are focusing on tomorrow's Test match," the captain said.

India suffered blows ahead of the third Test as Umesh Yadav was ruled out due to injury. "Umesh has been our main bowler and has done really well for us. It's unfortunate that he got injured, we will definitely miss him and Shami. It gives other guys a chance to do well at the highest level. Jasprit and Ashwin have done really well so far. It's not about one or two individuals, it is about the team. As a team, we are going to do well. I am happy with Mohammad Siraj, the way he bowled in the last game. When Umesh got injured, the way he stood up was exceptional. Jasprit has been really good for us too."

For the last few days, the cricketing fraternity was abuzz with the alleged bio-bubble breach by five Indian players - including Rohit. But that episode hasn't had an impact on the team's preparations.