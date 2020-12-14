Multimedia Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood Mitchell Starc boasts of a stellar record in day-night Tests, having played seven of them and claiming 42 wickets in those. Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 11:57 IST Team Sportstar 14 December, 2020 11:57 IST Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India India vs Australia: Kohli probably greatest ODI batsman of all time, says Finch