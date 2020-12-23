Multimedia Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test Ahead of the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia, star batsman Steve Smith has allayed concerns over his fitness. Team Sportstar 23 December, 2020 11:11 IST Team Sportstar 23 December, 2020 11:11 IST Hazlewood comes out of the shadows with stunning Adelaide spell Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India More Videos India vs Australia: Kohli probably greatest ODI batsman of all time, says Finch