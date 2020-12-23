Multimedia

Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia, star batsman Steve Smith has allayed concerns over his fitness.

Team Sportstar
23 December, 2020 11:11 IST
