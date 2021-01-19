Australia vs India, Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2020-21: The epic saga in pictures

A resilient show saw a bruised and abused Indian team salvage a draw right from the very jaws of defeat. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, both in need of medical care, stood like a wall between the stumps and the bowlers to bat out for almost four hours on the final day of the Pink Test. Rishabh Pant (97) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77) also stitched together a crucial 148-run stand. Photo: Getty Images

9/12