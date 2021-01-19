Multimedia Australia vs India, Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2020-21: The epic saga in pictures AUS vs IND, Test series 2020-21: Sportstar presents the story of India's fightback from the point of an all-time low in Adelaide to retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane in the form of a photo gallery. Team Sportstar Australia 19 January, 2021 16:48 IST Team Sportstar Australia 19 January, 2021 16:48 IST They say pictures speak louder than words. The old scoreboard at the end of India's second innings on day three of the first Test match in Adelaide did so much more than just speak. 36/9, with Mohammed Shami retired hurt, is India's lowest-ever Test score. Photo: Getty Images 1/12 Josh Hazlewood was the wrecker-in-chief with the pink ball, having finished with figures of 5-3-8-5, as India succumbed to a crushing eight-wicket loss. Photo: Getty Images 2/12 Australia skipper Tim Paine could be seen consoling his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli after the heartbreaking loss in the first Test. Photo: Getty Images 3/12 Virat Kohli's paternity leave saw Ajinkya Rahane take up the captaincy. The 32-year-old led from the front, scoring 112 (223), to help India put up a solid lead of 131 runs by the end of the first two innings of the second Test. His 121-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja during day two helped put the pressure back on the host. Photo: Getty Images 4/12 India pacer Mohammed Siraj shone on debut to pick up five wickets in Melbourne. While Australia's batting mainstay Marnus Labuschagne was his first wicket, the 26-year-old also snapped up the prized scalps of Travis Head and Nathan Lyon. He cleaned up Cameron Green in both innings. Photo: Getty Images 5/12 Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane became the first recipient of the Mullagh Medal after being named 'Player of the Match' in the Boxing Day Test. The Johnny Mullagh Medal is a tribute to honour the leader of the 1868 Aborginal tour to the United Kingdom. Photo: Getty Images 6/12 Former Australia captain Steve Smith roared back to form at his home ground in Sydney with a hundred - the first by an Australian in the Border-Gavaskar series 2020-21. With that, he ended up equaling Virat Kohli's Test centuries tally of 27. Photo: Getty Images 7/12 Racism reared its ugly head as some Indian players were subjected to discriminatory behaviour. At least six home fans at the SCG were escorted out by the police after Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Siraj complained about the matter to the match officials on day four of the third Test match on January 10. Photo: Getty Images 8/12 A resilient show saw a bruised and abused Indian team salvage a draw right from the very jaws of defeat. Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin, both in need of medical care, stood like a wall between the stumps and the bowlers to bat out for almost four hours on the final day of the Pink Test. Rishabh Pant (97) and Cheteshwar Pujara (77) also stitched together a crucial 148-run stand. Photo: Getty Images 9/12 With constant additions being made to an ever-growing injury list, India's chances, with an inexperienced pace attack, looked bleak as the final Test got underway in Brisbane. Marnus Labuschagne's century only added to the woes. Photo: Getty Images 10/12 After Rishabh Pant's wicket fell (186/6) in the second innings, a revival looked highly improbable. However, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar's record seventh-wicket partnership worth 123 runs made India believe again. Photo: Getty Images 11/12 Fortress Gabba breached! India, thanks to invaluable knocks from Shubman Gill (91), Cheteshwar Pujara (56) and Rishabh Pant (89*), stunned Australia to script a historical three-wicket victory on day five. The visitor retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a series scoreline of 2-1. Photo: Getty Images 12/12