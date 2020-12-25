Multimedia

Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test

Australia coach Justin Langer has all but confirmed his side will be unchanged for its second Test against India which starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 December, 2020 08:59 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 December, 2020 08:59 IST
Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test
Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test
Hazlewood comes out of the shadows with stunning Adelaide spell
Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood
 More Videos
T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups
Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch during the toss
India vs Australia: Kohli probably greatest ODI batsman of all time, says Finch