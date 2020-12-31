Multimedia

Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald

Australia's assistant coach Andrew McDonald has played down concerns over Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's form, saying the two batsmen will find a way to tackle India's plans in the 3rd and the 4th Test.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 December, 2020 15:53 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 December, 2020 15:53 IST
Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald
Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test
Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test
Hazlewood comes out of the shadows with stunning Adelaide spell
 More Videos
Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood
T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups
Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch during the toss
India vs Australia: Kohli probably greatest ODI batsman of all time, says Finch