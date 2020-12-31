Multimedia Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald Australia's assistant coach Andrew McDonald has played down concerns over Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's form, saying the two batsmen will find a way to tackle India's plans in the 3rd and the 4th Test. Team Sportstar 31 December, 2020 15:53 IST Team Sportstar 31 December, 2020 15:53 IST Smith, Labuschagne must figure out Indian bowling tactics: Andrew McDonald Langer says Australia will be unchanged for Boxing Day Test Smith 'not worried' about back injury ahead of Boxing Day Test Hazlewood comes out of the shadows with stunning Adelaide spell More Videos Australia boosted by the return of Starc: Hazlewood T Natarajan's lockdown fitness regime - water cans, staircase pull-ups Langer applauds 'best ever' Kohli as Australia loses T20 series to India India vs Australia: Kohli probably greatest ODI batsman of all time, says Finch