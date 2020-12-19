News

India posts its lowest Test score

India vs Australia, Adelaide Test: India posted its lowest total of 36/9 against Australia on Saturday in the pink-ball game.

Adelaide 19 December, 2020 11:08 IST
Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for four runs against Australia on the third day of the Adelaide Test on Saturday.   -  AP

India, on Saturday, posted its lowest-ever Test total of 36 for nine after Mohammad Shami retired hurt at the Adelaide Oval against Australia.

India's lowest Test totals

TotalOpponentVenueDateInnings
36/9AustraliaAdelaideDecember 19, 2020Third
42EnglandLord’sJune 20, 1974Third
58AustraliaBrisbaneNovember 28, 1947Second
58EnglandManchesterJuly 17, 1952Second
66South AfricaDurbanDecember 26, 1996Fourth
67AustraliaMelbourneFebruary 6, 1948Third

 

The lowest score that India had ever put up in Adelaide, until the third day of the ongoing series, was 110 in 1999-2000.

 

This is also the joint fifth-lowest innings score, equalling that of South Africa's against Australia in 1932 and Australia's against England in 1902.


Lowest Test innings total

TotalTeamOpponentVenueDateInnings
26New ZealandEnglandAucklandMarch 25, 1955Third
30South AfricaEnglandPort ElizabethFebruary 13, 1896Fourth
30South AfricaEnglandBirminghamJune 14, 1924Second
35South AfricaEnglandCape TownApril 1, 1899Fourth
36/9IndiaAustraliaAdelaideDecember 19, 2020Third
36South AfricaAustraliaMelbourneFebruary 12, 1932First
36AustraliaEnglandBirminghamMay 29, 1902Second
38IrelandEnglandLord’sJuly 24, 2019Fourth
42New ZealandAustraliaWellingtonMarch 29, 1946First
42AustraliaEnglandSydneyFebruary 10, 1888Second
42IndiaEnglandLord’sJune 20, 1974Third

