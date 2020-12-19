India posts its lowest Test score

India, on Saturday, posted its lowest-ever Test total of 36 for nine after Mohammad Shami retired hurt at the Adelaide Oval against Australia.

India's lowest Test totals

Total Opponent Venue Date Innings 36/9 Australia Adelaide December 19, 2020 Third 42 England Lord’s June 20, 1974 Third 58 Australia Brisbane November 28, 1947 Second 58 England Manchester July 17, 1952 Second 66 South Africa Durban December 26, 1996 Fourth 67 Australia Melbourne February 6, 1948 Third

The lowest score that India had ever put up in Adelaide, until the third day of the ongoing series, was 110 in 1999-2000.

This is also the joint fifth-lowest innings score, equalling that of South Africa's against Australia in 1932 and Australia's against England in 1902.



Lowest Test innings total