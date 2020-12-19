Home News India posts its lowest Test score India vs Australia, Adelaide Test: India posted its lowest total of 36/9 against Australia on Saturday in the pink-ball game. Team Sportstar Adelaide 19 December, 2020 11:08 IST India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for four runs against Australia on the third day of the Adelaide Test on Saturday. - AP Team Sportstar Adelaide 19 December, 2020 11:08 IST India, on Saturday, posted its lowest-ever Test total of 36 for nine after Mohammad Shami retired hurt at the Adelaide Oval against Australia.India's lowest Test totalsTotalOpponentVenueDateInnings36/9AustraliaAdelaideDecember 19, 2020Third42EnglandLord’sJune 20, 1974Third58AustraliaBrisbaneNovember 28, 1947Second58EnglandManchesterJuly 17, 1952Second66South AfricaDurbanDecember 26, 1996Fourth67AustraliaMelbourneFebruary 6, 1948Third The lowest score that India had ever put up in Adelaide, until the third day of the ongoing series, was 110 in 1999-2000. VOTE: Hazlewood or Cummins? Nine wickets between the two pacers against India this morning. Whose spell did you like more? #AUSvsIND | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/M4vVdbNGfN— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 19, 2020 This is also the joint fifth-lowest innings score, equalling that of South Africa's against Australia in 1932 and Australia's against England in 1902.Lowest Test innings totalTotalTeamOpponentVenueDateInnings26New ZealandEnglandAucklandMarch 25, 1955Third30South AfricaEnglandPort ElizabethFebruary 13, 1896Fourth30South AfricaEnglandBirminghamJune 14, 1924Second35South AfricaEnglandCape TownApril 1, 1899Fourth36/9IndiaAustraliaAdelaideDecember 19, 2020Third36South AfricaAustraliaMelbourneFebruary 12, 1932First36AustraliaEnglandBirminghamMay 29, 1902Second38IrelandEnglandLord’sJuly 24, 2019Fourth42New ZealandAustraliaWellingtonMarch 29, 1946First42AustraliaEnglandSydneyFebruary 10, 1888Second42IndiaEnglandLord’sJune 20, 1974Third Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos