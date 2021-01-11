India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant misses century but puts up grand show at SCG

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on Monday, fell short of what would have been a scintillating hundred against Australia by three runs on day five of the Sydney Test.

Pant, who looked a bit uncomfortable at the start of the fourth innings, having just recuperated from an elbow injury he picked up on Saturday, accelerated later on to score a dramatic 97 off 118 deliveries.



The 23-year-old scored only five off the initial 34 deliveries he faced, but changed gears and went on to score 92 off the next 83. His innings included 12 fours and three huge sixes. One of the maximums, over long-on, off Nathan Lyon, was especially breathtaking.

The left-handed batsman from Roorkee took a special liking to Lyon, hitting the most boundaries off the Australian spinner. Lyon, however, had the last laugh, dismissing Pant with a flighted delivery that was sliced across to Pat Cummins at backward point.

Pant, earlier in the day, was dropped twice on 3 and 56, by Aussie skipper-'keeper Tim Paine off Lyon's bowling.