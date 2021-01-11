India vs Australia: Pujara becomes 11th Indian batsman to reach 6000 Test runs

India batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, on Monday, became the 11th Indian to reach the 6000-run mark in Tests during day five of the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.



Pujara, having taken 134 innings to make the milestone, batting at 48.00, became the sixth-fastest among Indian batsmen after Sunil Gavaskar (117), Virat Kohli (119), Sachin Tendulkar (120), Virender Sehwag (121) and Rahul Dravid (125) to join the elite club.

The five other Indian batsmen, who have 6000-plus runs in Test cricket are VVS Laxman (reached mark in 158 innings), Sourav Ganguly (159), Dilip Vengsarkar (155), Mohammad Azharuddin (143), and Gundappa Viswanath (151).

The Rajkot batsman has, meanwhile, gone 18 Test innings without a century, his last ton having come in January 2019 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.



Earlier, on Saturday, the 32-year-old cricketer scored his slowest fifty in Test cricket off 174 deliveries.