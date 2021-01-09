Warne, Symonds make derogatory remarks about Labuschagne on air, broadcaster apologises

Australian greats Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds found themselves in the midst of a controversy on Friday after they were streamed mocking batsman Marnus Labuschagne on air during a Big Bash League game, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Do something now to his ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) f***ing pills," Symonds said - unaware of the fact that they were being recorded - referring to the eccentric Queenslander, who scored 91 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on day two of the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.



"Yeah, f***.... Jeez it's annoying. 'No!' Just f***ing bat properly," Warne replied, also mic-ed up ahead of a match between the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

FOLLOW | Live India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Day 3: Lunch - India 180/4; Pant, Pujara rebuild after Vihari, Rahane depart



Symonds later also went on to suggest that "we'll have to give him the hog pile". The "hog pile" is a term used for a group of people jumping on top of a person.

"Mate, if you keep that shit up we're going to have to squash your guts out your arse," the former all-rounder continued.



Following the mishap, broadcaster Kayo Sports tweeted an apology saying, "...our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise."





Hey @lenphil29 @rpjward our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise. — Kayo Sports (@kayosports) January 8, 2021

Cricket Australia is reportedly aware of the remarks but a team spokesman has indicated that it is unlikely the matter will be taken up further during the course of the third Test.