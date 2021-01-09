Home News Warne, Symonds make derogatory remarks about Labuschagne on air, broadcaster apologises AUS vs IND: Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne were unaware they were mic-ed up and on air during an expletive-laden exchange about Australian batting mainstay Marnus Labuschagne. Team Sportstar Kolkata 09 January, 2021 07:23 IST Marnus Labuschagne of Australia bats during day two of the third Test match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Kolkata 09 January, 2021 07:23 IST Australian greats Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds found themselves in the midst of a controversy on Friday after they were streamed mocking batsman Marnus Labuschagne on air during a Big Bash League game, reports The Sydney Morning Herald."Do something now to his ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder) f***ing pills," Symonds said - unaware of the fact that they were being recorded - referring to the eccentric Queenslander, who scored 91 against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on day two of the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series."Yeah, f***.... Jeez it's annoying. 'No!' Just f***ing bat properly," Warne replied, also mic-ed up ahead of a match between the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.FOLLOW | Live India vs Australia, 3rd Test Live Cricket Score Day 3: Lunch - India 180/4; Pant, Pujara rebuild after Vihari, Rahane depart Symonds later also went on to suggest that "we'll have to give him the hog pile". The "hog pile" is a term used for a group of people jumping on top of a person."Mate, if you keep that shit up we're going to have to squash your guts out your arse," the former all-rounder continued.Following the mishap, broadcaster Kayo Sports tweeted an apology saying, "...our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise." Hey @lenphil29 @rpjward our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise.— Kayo Sports (@kayosports) January 8, 2021 Cricket Australia is reportedly aware of the remarks but a team spokesman has indicated that it is unlikely the matter will be taken up further during the course of the third Test. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos