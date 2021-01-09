India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score: Rahane, Pujara bring 100 up for India

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Day three of the third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

India 100/2 after 46 overs: The 100 is up for India and both Rahane and Pujara are up and running as Nathan Lyon begins proceedings. This is a vital partnership for India and both the senior batsmen will aim to take it session by session and ensure India continues to have a grip on the Test match.

A crucial first session awaits India and given the nature of the surface, India will first aim to erase the deficit and then take the lead as batting last on this pitch is only going to be difficult. 98 overs in the day and Saturday should give us an idea which way the Test swings. Pink Test, Day 3 and we are all set for action to begin.

Stumps | Day 2 - India 96/2 after 45 overs | Trails by 242 runs

Steve Smith roared back into form with a brilliant century - his 27th Test century but India wrestled back with Ravindra Jadeja picking four wickets as Australia was bowled out for 338. India in reply was off to a good start with openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma getting into the groove with the former hitting his maiden half-century. However, Australia made its way back by removing the openers but skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara survived a tricky period of play to carry their bat through.

Steve Smith scored his first century in Australia in over three years but India’s bowlers sparked another batting collapse for the home team before its batsmen made a solid start to reach 96 for 2 by the end of the second day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Toss: Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini

Australia: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood