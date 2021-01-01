Home News India vs Australia: Natarajan replaces Umesh in Test squad, Rohit named vice-captain T. Natarajan has been named as a replacement for Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the series after sustaining a strain in his left calf muscle during the second Test. Rohit Sharma, who joined the team after completing his quarantine, has been named the vice-captain. Team Sportstar Kolkata 01 January, 2021 14:22 IST Left-arm pacer T. Natarajan in action against Australia in the limited-overs series. - REUTERS Team Sportstar Kolkata 01 January, 2021 14:22 IST Tamil Nadu pacer T. Natarajan on Friday was named as a replacement for Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after sustaining a strain in his left calf muscle during the second Test in Melbourne."Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami’s replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. READ: Australia batsmen must 'grind' to foil India's plans, says Labuschagne"Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries," the BCCI said in a release.Natarajan travelled to Australia as a net bowler but was drafted into the limited-overs side as a backup for Navdeep Saini.Rohit named vice-captainMeanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who joined the team in Melbourne after completing his quarantine period, has been named the vice-captain of the squad.The squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos