India vs Australia: Natarajan replaces Umesh in Test squad, Rohit named vice-captain

Tamil Nadu pacer T. Natarajan on Friday was named as a replacement for Umesh Yadav, who was ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after sustaining a strain in his left calf muscle during the second Test in Melbourne.

"Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami’s replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm.

"Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries," the BCCI said in a release.

Natarajan travelled to Australia as a net bowler but was drafted into the limited-overs side as a backup for Navdeep Saini.

Rohit named vice-captain

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, who joined the team in Melbourne after completing his quarantine period, has been named the vice-captain of the squad.