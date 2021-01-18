Rohit Sharma takes five catches in Brisbane Test, equals record set by Dravid, Solkar, Srikkanth

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma, on Monday, joined three other Indian fielders on an elite list of players who have snaffled up the most number of catches against Australia after he helped dismiss all-rounder Cameron Green during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Brisbane.

The India opener has shown superb awareness and athleticism while being stationed at second slip during the series-decider at the Gabba.

He pouched five catches during the course of the match, dismissing David Warner, Steve Smith and Tim Paine in the first innings and Marnus Labuschagne and Green in the second.

Four other Indian cricketers have achieved the feat earlier against the Aussies. While Eknath Solkar and Rahul Dravid took five catches in Chennai in 1969-70 and 1997-98, respectively, Krishnamachari Srikkanth reached the milestone in Perth 1991-92.