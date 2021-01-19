Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record, becomes fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 1000 Test runs

Rishabh Pant, on Tuesday, surpassed wicketkeeping great Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the fastest Indian glovesman to reach the 1000-run mark in Test matches in only 27 innings, scoring at an average of 40.04. Dhoni had taken 32 innings to reach the milestone.

The other Indian wicketkeepers who have 1000-plus Test runs under their belt are Farokh Engineer (36 innings), Wriddhiman Saha (37 innings), Nayan Mongia (39 innings), Syed Kirmani (45 innings) and Kiran More (50 innings).

Meanwhile, South Africa's Quinton de Kock holds the record for being the all-time fastest 'keeper to 1000 Test runs - in only 21 innings. Indians do not figure in the top five of this elite list, which also features Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (22 innings), England's Jonny Bairstow (22 innings), Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (23 innings) and South Africa's AB de Villiers (23 innings).

Pant needed only 24 runs ahead of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at the Gabba to get to the mark. But a knock of 23 off 29 in India's first innings only meant he needed a single off the next to achieve the feat. He did it quite easily as he pulled a shorter delivery from Pat Cummins to get off the mark with a double in the fourth innings on day five.