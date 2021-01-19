LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Live Cricket Score Online, Day 5 Updates: Cummins strikes early to remove Rohit

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Australia vs India, Fourth Test, Day 5 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

India vs Australia, 4th Test, Brisbane, Scorecard

India 44/1 after 20 overs: Cheteshwar Pujara is off the mark and Shubman Gill has got his eye in but India needs a partnership as Australia possessing a world-class attack will look to make early inroads and the weather is holding good for the moment.

India 18/1 after 9 overs: Pat Cummins strikes and that's the opening Australia wanted. Rohit Sharma falls and that's a huge wicket. Cummins lands the ball in the off-stump channel,there was a hint of movement. Rohit tried to defend it but the ball takes an outside edge and Tim Paine takes an excellent diving catch.

India 17/0 after 7 overs: Hazlewood and Cummins are bowling an impeccable line but both Gill and Rohit are up for the task, defending solidly and biding their time in the middle. The weather is clear as of now and India's batsmen must put another strong show.

Mohammed Siraj took a five-wicket haul and Shardul Thakur picked four wickets as India needs another 324 runs to win the final Test at The Gabba.

Mohammed Siraj snared five wickets as Australia was dismissed for 294 late on Day Four, setting India a target of 328 to win the series-deciding Test at the Gabba.

The highest successful run chase at the Brisbane venue was in 1951, when Australia finished on 236 for 7. The Australians haven’t lost at the Gabba since 1988, but nobody is counting India out.

Scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

The openers faced 1.5 overs before rain stopped play for a second time on Monday and India was four without loss — one scoring stroke from Rohit Sharma. Stumps was called shortly after 5 p.m. local time, leaving India one day to try to get 324 more runs.

Siraj put down two catches before picking up the key wicket of Steve Smith for 55 in the middle session as India’s injury-depleted bowling attack kept taking the game to Australia. Australia was 243 for 7 at tea— a rain shower forcing an early break — with an overall lead of 276 and a declaration seemingly imminent.

AUS v IND, 4TH TEST, DAY 4 - AS IT HAPPENED

But the home team continued batting when play resumed in gloomy conditions in the evening session, adding a further 51 runs for three wickets.

Pat Cummins finished unbeaten on 28. Nathan Lyon, in his 100th Test, took Australia’s lead past 300 when he hooked a six off Siraj but was out soon after for 13, giving Thakur his fourth wicket of the innings and seventh of the match.

Thakur took the catch off Siraj’s bowling to dismiss last man Josh Hazlewood (9). Siraj, leading the India attack in just his third Test in the injury-enforced absence of Jasprit Bumrah and spinner R. Ashwin, returned 5 for 73 for his career-best figures.