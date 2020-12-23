India vs Australia, Boxing Day Test: Head-to-head record, results, hundreds and best bowling

India will take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting December 26. The visitor will be without regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has flown back home for the birth of his first child. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.

The Tim Paine-led Australia will be high on confidence going into the third Test, having beaten India inside three days in the first Test in Adelaide where the visitor recorded its lowest Test score of 36.

Here are the key head-to-head stats, results, hundreds and best bowling figures from the Boxing Day Test matches between India and Australia.

Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia at MCG

Stats by: Rajneesh Gupta

Tests Ind won Aus won Drawn 8 1 5 2

Summary of results

Bat 1st Bat 2nd Result Aus 262 & 308 Ind 445 & 59-2 Drawn Ind 263 & 213 Aus 349 & 128-2 Aus won by 8 wickets Aus 405 & 208-5d Ind 238 & 195 Aus won by 180 runs Ind 366 & 286 Aus 558 & 97-1 Aus won by 9 wickets Aus 343 & 351-7d Ind 196 & 161 Aus won by 337 runs Aus 333 & 240 Ind 282 & 169 Aus won by 122 runs Aus 530 & 318-9d Ind 465 & 174-6 Drawn Ind 443-7d & 106-8d Aus 151 & 261 Ind won by 137 runs

Hundreds:

India

Score Batsman Season 195 V Sehwag 2003/04 169 V Kohli 2014/15 147 AM Rahane 2014/15 116 SR Tendulkar 1999/00 106 CA Pujara 2018/19

Australia

Score Batsman Season 257 RT Ponting 2003/04 192 SPD Smith 2014/15 163 AR Border 1985/86 136 ML Hayden 2003/04 124 ML Hayden 2007/08 100* GRJ Matthews 1985/86

Best innings bowling:

India

Figures Bowler Season 6-33 JJ Bumrah 2018/19 6-176 A Kumble 2003/04 5-84 A Kumble 2007/08 5-97 Kapil Dev 1991/92

Australia