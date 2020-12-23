Records

India vs Australia, Boxing Day Test: Head-to-head record, results, hundreds and best bowling

Here are the key head-to-head stats, results, hundreds and best bowling figures from the Boxing Day Test matches between India and Australia.

India will take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting December 26.   -  GETTY IMAGES

India will take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting December 26. The visitor will be without regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has flown back home for the birth of his first child. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.

The Tim Paine-led Australia will be high on confidence going into the third Test, having beaten India inside three days in the first Test in Adelaide where the visitor recorded its lowest Test score of 36.

Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia at MCG

Tests

Ind won

Aus won

Drawn

8

1

5

2

Summary of results

Bat 1stBat 2ndResult
Aus262 & 308Ind445 & 59-2Drawn
Ind263 & 213Aus349 & 128-2Aus won by 8 wickets
Aus405 & 208-5dInd238 & 195Aus won by 180 runs
Ind366 & 286Aus558 & 97-1Aus won by 9 wickets
Aus343 & 351-7dInd196 & 161Aus won by 337 runs
Aus333 & 240Ind282 & 169Aus won by 122 runs
Aus530 & 318-9dInd465 & 174-6Drawn
Ind443-7d & 106-8dAus151 & 261Ind won by 137 runs

Hundreds:

India

ScoreBatsmanSeason
195V Sehwag2003/04
169V Kohli2014/15
147AM Rahane2014/15
116SR Tendulkar1999/00
106CA Pujara2018/19

Australia

ScoreBatsmanSeason
257RT Ponting2003/04
192SPD Smith2014/15
163AR Border1985/86
136ML Hayden2003/04
124ML Hayden2007/08
100*GRJ Matthews1985/86

Best innings bowling:

India

FiguresBowlerSeason
6-33JJ Bumrah2018/19
6-176A Kumble2003/04
5-84A Kumble2007/08
5-97Kapil Dev1991/92

Australia

FiguresBowlerSeason
6-27PJ Cummins2018/19
6-60BA Reid (2nd inns)1991/92
6-66BA Reid (1st inns)1991/92
5-47B Lee1999/00
5-75BW Hilfenhaus2011/12

