India vs Australia, Boxing Day Test: Head-to-head record, results, hundreds and best bowling

Here are the key head-to-head stats, results, hundreds and best bowling figures from the Boxing Day Test matches between India and Australia.

India will take on Australia in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting December 26. The visitor will be without regular skipper Virat Kohli, who has flown back home for the birth of his first child. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.

The Tim Paine-led Australia will be high on confidence going into the third Test, having beaten India inside three days in the first Test in Adelaide where the visitor recorded its lowest Test score of 36.

Here are the key head-to-head stats, results, hundreds and best bowling figures from the Boxing Day Test matches between India and Australia.

Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia at MCG

Stats by: Rajneesh Gupta

TestsInd wonAus wonDrawn8152

Summary of resultsBat 1stBat 2ndResultAus262 & 308Ind445 & 59-2DrawnInd263 & 213Aus349 & 128-2Aus won by 8 wicketsAus405 & 208-5dInd238 & 195Aus won by 180 runsInd366 & 286Aus558 & 97-1Aus won by 9 wicketsAus343 & 351-7dInd196 & 161Aus won by 337 runsAus333 & 240Ind282 & 169Aus won by 122 runsAus530 & 318-9dInd465 & 174-6DrawnInd443-7d & 106-8dAus151 & 261Ind won by 137 runs

Hundreds:

IndiaScoreBatsmanSeason195V Sehwag2003/04169V Kohli2014/15147AM Rahane2014/15116SR Tendulkar1999/00106CA Pujara2018/19

AustraliaScoreBatsmanSeason257RT Ponting2003/04192SPD Smith2014/15163AR Border1985/86136ML Hayden2003/04124ML Hayden2007/08100*GRJ Matthews1985/86

Best innings bowling:

IndiaFiguresBowlerSeason6-33JJ Bumrah2018/196-176A Kumble2003/045-84A Kumble2007/085-97Kapil Dev1991/92

AustraliaFiguresBowlerSeason6-27PJ Cummins2018/196-60BA Reid (2nd inns)1991/926-66BA Reid (1st inns)1991/925-47B Lee1999/005-75BW Hilfenhaus2011/12