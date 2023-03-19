India and Australia will meet on Sunday in Visakhapatanam for the second ODI of the three-match series.

India captain Rohit Sharma will rejoin the side after having missed the first ODI in Mumbai due to family commitments. In his absence, Hardik Pandya led the side as India bundled out Australia for 188. After a top-order wobble, India was guided to a five-wicket win courtesy of KL Rahul’s unbeaten 75 and Ravindra Jadeja’s cameo.

However, it is likely that the match in Vizag could have some hold-ups in play due to possible thunderstorms in the city. There is the possibility of showers on match day, particularly in the first half, with the city also receiving a spell of rain on Saturday evening.

Here is the hourly weather forecast according to Accuweather.com

⦿ 11:00 AM IST - 24 degrees Celsius - Mostly cloudy - 34% chance of rain

11:00 AM IST - 24 degrees Celsius - Mostly cloudy - 34% chance of rain ⦿ 1:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Mostly Cloudy - 43% chance of rain

1:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Mostly Cloudy - 43% chance of rain ⦿ 3:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 51% chance of rain

3:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 51% chance of rain ⦿ 5:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 54% chance of rain

5:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Thunderstorms - 54% chance of rain ⦿ 7:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Intermittent clouds - 34% chance of rain

7:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Intermittent clouds - 34% chance of rain ⦿ 9:00 PM IST - 25 degrees Celsius - Mostly Clear - 38% chance of rain

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, K.L. Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Steven Smith (captain), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.