India vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE: Kuldeep gets Carey, Smith nears ton

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the third and final ODI between India and Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ashton Turner is the new man in.

WICKET - Kuldeep Yadav breaks the stand and Alex Carey departs. Goes inside out but the bat turns in his hands and Shreyas Iyer at deep cover takes a simple catch.

The fifty run partnership between Alex Carey and Steve Smith is up with the latter five runs short of his century.

The two quick wickets didn't seem to have an affect as both Carey and Smith are motoring on with the former Australian skipper approaching his ton.

Alex Carey joins Steve Smith

WICKET - The ploy doesn't work as Starc departs for a three-ball duck and Jadeja has another. Clears his front foot and swings it hard but ends up hitting straight into the hands of Chahal at deep mid-wicket. Two quick wickets and India crawl back.

Okay in walks Mitchell Starc. Interesting move

WICKET - What a blinder from Virat Kohli and India gets the breakthrough. Labuschagne tries to drive Jadeja inside out through the covers but Kohli dives full length towards his right and takes a stunner. Partnership broken.

Just In: Shikhar Dhawan has gone for an X-ray. A call on him being available for the game will be taken once he is back and assessed.

Fifty from Labuschagne. Excellent half-century from the young batsman and along with Smith has taken Australia to a position of strength. Brilliant batting.

It's been too easy for Smith, in particular, and India needs to find a breakthrough.

Fifty up for Steve Smith and the modern day great continues to pile runs. Important knock and he holds the key.

Navdeep Saini is back into the attack and India needs a breakthrough.

The 100 comes up for Australia and Steve Smith holds the key here in the middle overs.

The Indians are live wires on the field with Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja leading the pack. Steve Smith is well-set and Labuschagne is slowly finding his feet. Interesting passage of play. Australia 83/2 after 15.

FOUR - Excellent placement from Labuschagne as he gently bisects the covers and the ball races away as even Ravindra Jadeja couldn't stop it from going to the boundary.

The lack of communication between the batsmen continues and Smith almost ran out Labuschagne.

Spin and it will be Kuldeep Yadav.

Australia have committed harakiri in the middle. Finch is run out after a complete lapse of communication between Smith and Finch. The Aussie skipper is livid but India are not complaining. Meanwhile, Smith caresses the ball through covers to take the visitor past 50. AUS 50/2 after 9 Overs.

FOUR - Smith is off the mark with a boundary as Shami digs it short and Smith just guides it to the fine leg boundary.

Steve Smith walks in and this will be an exciting battle.

WICKET - Huge wicket and Mohammed Shami strikes. Perfect channel outside off, draws David Warner and induces an edge as KL Rahul pouches it in delight. Australia lose an early wicket and Shami provides the breakthrough.

It's been a lukewarm start by the Indian seamers and the Australian openers are looking comfortable in the middle. No trouble what so ever.

FOUR - Aaron Finch gets underway with a lovely flick and gets the first boundary of the match. Shami drifts it on the pads and it's too easy for Finch.

The Indian players are wearning black arm bands and that's in respect for the late former India player Bapu Nadkarni.

We are all set for the decider. Aaron Finch and David Warner are out in the middle and it will be Jasprit Bumrah to Warner. Here we go!

Playing XI: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(WK), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Virat Kohli: It's a dry pitch, we wanted to chase too. It's been a difficult ground to defend on. We need to put pressure on the batsmen and keep the total in check. I think against a side like Australia we would take that kind of victory any day. We could have restricted them a little more towards the end, but at 275/9, it was done and dusted. KL's innings was the game-changer and today we're looking for similar contributions. He will play in front of his home crowd today. We're going in with the same team as Rajkot.

Aaron Finch: We're going to bat first. Hopefully we can post a good score and defend it later. It's based on conditions and history. Hopefully we can get some early wickets defending and get into the Indian middle order. It looks like a bloody good wicket, and it will play good for a hundred overs. We were just one wicket too far down in the last game, but credit to India, they played really well. Hazlewood in for Richardson.

TOSS - Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. Good news as both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are fit. India unchanged.

Pitch Report - It's a slightly dry pitch, some minor cracks, but the dryness is really the feature of this pitch. This pitch will have a lot in it for the wristspinners, there will be a lot more grip even for the finger-spinner, says Sanjay Manjarekar. Sunil Gavaskar reckons, captain winning the toss should bat first and put runs on the board.

India had several positives from Friday’s second ODI against Australia, but has a few injury concerns ahead of the series-decider in Bengaluru on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and we will get to know if the opening pair is match-fit or not.

Stay tuned for the pitch report and the toss in a while.