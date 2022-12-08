India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Test schedule: Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad to host matches

The Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a four-match Test series feature.

Australia’s tour of India will conclude with three ODIs in Mumbai (March 17), Visakhapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 22) leading into the next season of the IPL.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced the schedule for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. India’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January.

India Home Season 2023 Schedule

Australia tour of India 2023:

1st Test - Feb 9 to 13 (Nagpur)

2nd Test - Feb 17 to 21 (Delhi)

3rd Test - Mar 1 to 5 (Dharamsala)

4th Test - Mar 9 to 13 (Ahmedabad)

1st ODI - Mar 17 (Mumbai)

2nd ODI - Mar 19 (Vizag)

3rd ODI - Mar 22 (Chennai)

Sri Lanka tour of India 2023:

1st T20 - Jan 3 (Mumbai)

2nd T20 - Jan 5 (Pune)

3rd T20 - Jan 7 (Rajkot)

1st ODI - Jan 10 (Guwahati)

2nd ODI - Jan 12 (Kolkata)

3rd ODI - Jan 15 (Trivandrum)

New Zealand tour of India 2023:

1st ODI - Jan 18 (Hyderabad)

2nd ODI - Jan 21 (Raipur)

3rd ODI - Jan 24 (Indore)

1st T20 - Jan 27 (Ranchi)

2nd T20 - Jan 29 (Lucknow)

3rd T20 - Feb 1 (Ahmedabad)