Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the third day of the 4th Test between India and Australia from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is Mayank and Nigamanth P bringing you all the updates.
Our correspondent Shayan Acharya from the venue:
Shubman Gill brought up his fifth half-century (65 not out, 119b) in Test cricket with a fine cover drive off a Mitchell Starc length ball that pitched wide of the off-stump as India went into lunch at 129-1.
Resuming the day at 36-0, India started off briskly with Gill and captain Rohit Sharma rotating the strike and occasionally hitting a few boundaries and a six.
At the start of the fourth Test, Rohit needed 21 runs to bring up his 17,000 international runs, and on a surface where the ball came nicely onto the bat, the India captain reached the milestone with a four off Mitchell Starc. Later in the over, he smacked Starc for a maximum to become the joint-third-highest six-hitter (69) for India in Tests.
The India captain looked set for a big score before Matthew Kuhnemann struck. It was a rather soft dismissal as Rohit went for a back-foot punch and ended up offering a straight catch to Marnus Labuschagne at short extra-cover. As the Aussies celebrated, an extremely disappointed Rohit smashed the bat onto his pad as he walked back to the pavilion.
With relentless efforts by Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy, Australia did try to dominate, but Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara rebuilt with a 55-run partnership to ensure there were no slip-ups before lunch. Pujara remained unbeaten on 22.
Green continues. Three singles from the over and it is time for LUNCH. Apart from Rohit’s wicket, India has largely dominated the session. A 55-run partnership between Gill and Pujara has been key for India while Australian spinners will hope to get a bit more assistance from the pitch.
SO CLOSE! Outside off, Gill tries to defend but the ball turns and runs through the gate but fortunately for the batter, it misses both stumps and Carey behind it and runs away for four byes.
Cameron Green is asked to bowl his first over, replaces Starc. Couple of runs off the first delivery. Just two from the over
Todd Murphy replaces Kuhnemann. Lovely use of feet from Pujara as he gets to the pitch of the ball and smacks it through covers for a FOUR! Five from that over
Kuhnemann gives away just a run. Starc continues on the other end. On the fourth stump line, Gill tries to drive it through covers but it takes an inside edge and runs towards fine leg, inches away from the stumps. Fuller ball outside off, Pujara leans towards it and cover drives it but a good bit of fielding in the deep saves two runs.
Just one run from Lyon’s over. Starc continues. On the pads and it’s one leg bye. Short arm jab from Gill and the ball runs away for a FOUR! Gets a quick single off the final ball
Starc replaces Kuhnemann. Just over half an hour for lunch. Slightly outside off, and Gill punches it through extra covers for a FOUR and that brings up his half century! Gritty knock from the right hander! Similar delivery and an identical shot but a brilliant bit of fielding saves four runs. Gill drives straight this time to collect a single.A single to end the over and thats’ 100 up for India!
Kuhnemann concedes six runs. Four singles and a double came off that over. Lyon follows up with an one-run over.
Lyon to Pujara, short and slightly outside off, he gives himself room and punches it through covers for a double. Three from the over
Kuhnemann continues, Pujara attempts a defense, it takes an outside edge but falls short of the first slip. Good use of feet from Pujara as he comes down the track and flicks it deep for a single. Overstepped and it’s a no ball. Dot to finish
Gill goes through the line and hits it straight for a single to put Pujara on strike against Lyon. On the up and outside off, Pujara comes down the track and goes across for another single. Sneaks a single off the final ball and its time for DRINKS
Kuhnemann to Pujara, he takes a few deliveries to settle down before coming down the track for a double to get off the mark
Lyon from the other end. Huge shout for an LBW as Gill is trapped on the front foot! Not given, replay shows an inside edge and Australia will be relieved as Smith decided not to take DRS. Pujara is beaten on his first delivery, Lyon is extracting turn as much as possible. Just one from that over
A couple of singles in the first five balls. Short, Rohit tries to clear the infield but the ball goes straight to Marnus Labuschagne at short mid-wicket! ROHIT DEPARTS FOR 35! Cheteshwar Pujara is in at three
Rohit Sharma c Labuschagne b Kuhnemann 35 (58b 3x4 1x6)
Lyon continues. Outside off, Rohit comes down the track and flicks it on the legside for a single. The Indian openers are constantly chipping away but there’s still a long way to go. 408 runs to be precise
Kuhnemann to Rohit, defended on the front foot and steals a single. Just one from the over
Lyon continues. Pitched outside off and turned quite a bit, Gil trapped leg before, huge appeal but the umpire thinks otherwise, Smith opts to go upstairs. Replays show impact umpire’s call, decision stands! Short, Gill gives himself room and punches it through extra covers for a double.
Lyon chips in with a one-run over. Matthew Kuhnemann is into the attack, replaces Starc. Two runs coming from it
Short and on the leg, Rohit hooks but miscues it, lands safely though. Similar delivery but Starc doesn’t get the expected bounce, Rohit capitalises and plays it fine for a FOUR. Fine leg has moved even finer, looks like Starc is trying the short ball trap. But it doesn’t matter, short and on the legside yet again and Rohit plays a pick up shot for a SIX! The Indian skipper now has amassed over 17,000 international runs! A class apart!
Full ball, inside edge on to the thigh pad and Gill gets a quick single. Outside off, quite a bit of turn, Rohit kneels and plays it fine for a single
Starc continues. Slightly over pitched outside off, Gill leans towards the ball and plays a picturesque cover drive for a FOUR. Couple of runs off the next delivery. Short and towards the legside, Gill tries a hook but takes an faint edge and runs pastCarey for another FOUR. Driven past mid wicket for three runs and Gill will retain strike
Nathan Lyon is into the attack. Starts off with three dots as Gill takes him on with caution. And thats a maiden
Mitchell Starc is in to bowl the first over. On the pads first up and Rohit glances it to third man for a single, runs on the board straight away. On the leg stump line again, Gill flicks it for a single. Finishes with a dot
The Indian openers walk into the pitch followed by the Australian team. First session will be decisive. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will look to bat out till lunch while Australia will look to enforce spin as early as possible to put pressure on the batters. Patience will be key
Mitchell Johnson on Day 3 conditions: “Very similar to day one and day two. The pitch hasn’t shown any real dangers, no dust, pitch is well held here”
- Australia - 68.51 Points per cent
- India - 64.06 points per cent
- Sri Lanka - 53.33 points per cent
- IND 36/0 in 10 overs - (Shubman Gill 18* off 27 & Rohit Sharma 17* off 33)
- AUS 480 all out in 167.2 overs - (Usman Khawaja 180 off 422 & Cameron Green 114 off 170)
*India trails by 444 runs
Usman Khawaja (180, 422b, 21x4) braved the sweltering conditions and batted for 611 minutes - a little more than five sessions - to guide Australia to 480 in the first innings of the fourth Test before Ravichandran Ashwin pulled things back with a six-wicket haul (6 for 91).
By the time India came out to bat, only ten overs remained, and openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put up 36-0 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.
However, the first couple of sessions belonged to Khawaja and the young Cameron Green, who brought up his maiden century (114, 170b, 18x4).
Khawaja - the highest run-scorer in this edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 333 runs - started from where he left on the opening day and ensured that Australia breached the 400-run mark despite Ashwin’s relentless effort on a placid surface.
Khawaja held the fort while the tall Green - resuming the day on 49 - made the most of the track, where the ball came nicely onto the bat. He cut and drove fluently, putting on a mammoth 208-run stand with Khawaja.
Every time the Indian bowlers, who went wicketless in the first session, erred in their lengths, the Aussie duo cashed in. Despite temperatures soaring, both Khawaja and Green looked calm as they extended the lead. On his first Test tour of India, Green picked up 18 boundaries en route to his ton.
At a time when it seemed like a walk in the park for Australia, Ashwin struck. Attempting a sweep, Green was caught down the leg side by stumper KS Bharat, thus ending the long partnership.
The seasoned Ashwin tightened the noose further, removing Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc in quick succession and surpassed Anil Kumble’s wicket tally (111) in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 113 scalps and joined Nathan Lyon as the highest wicket-taker.
Though India chugged back with Ashwin’s 32nd five-for and Australia lost three wickets for nine runs, Khawaja looked unfazed. Becoming the first overseas batter to play 400 balls in an innings in India since 2010, Khawaja rebuilt before being trapped plumb in the front by Axar Patel, shortly after tea.
This was the second time this year that he missed out on scoring a double hundred despite coming closer. As a dejected Khawaja walked back to the pavilion, there were apprehensions of Australia being bundled out soon.
But Lyon put on 70 runs for the ninth wicket with Todd Murphy before Ashwin dismissed the latter leg before. He then tempted Lyon to nick it to the slips, thus denying Australia a chance to go past 500.
India started aggressively, with Rohit hitting a couple of boundaries and Gill hammering a six. However, with three full days of action remaining and Australia enjoying a mammoth lead of 444 runs, India has a long way to go.
