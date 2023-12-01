India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 4th T20I Live? All you need to know

A win will still seal the title for India, however an inspired Australian side could go level in the series in the 4th T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium Raipur.

India is leading after wining the first two matches but Australia denied India the series win in the 3rd T20I, after a sensational chase of 223 runs aided by Glenn Maxwell’s 47-ball century.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century showed the future is indeed looking bright for Indian cricket

Since Shreyas Iyer has joined the squad as the Vice-Captain, he will be featuring the playing 11 and is likely to replace Tilak Varma. Mukesh Kumar, who was unavailable in the 3rd T20I due to his wedding, is most likely to join the squad again.

Australia’s squad has been considerably depleted since Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Adam Zampa have flown back to Australia and are out of the squad for the remainder of the series.

India’s

IND vs AUS 4th T20 Live match time, Telecast Details and Streaming Info

When will the IND vs AUS 4th T20 take place?

The IND vs AUS 4th T20 will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023

When will the IND vs AUS 4th T20 start?

The IND vs AUS 4th T20 will start at 7 p.m. IST.

What time will the IND vs AUS 4th T20 toss take place?

The IND vs AUS 4th T20 toss will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Where is the venue for the IND vs AUS 4th T20?

The IND vs AUS 4th T20 will happen at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium Raipur

How to watch live streaming of IND vs AUS 2nd T20?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

Which TV channel will telecast the IND vs AUS 2nd T20?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Squads:

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

Australia Squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson.