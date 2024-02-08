India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: All you need to know - full squads, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, live streaming info

India will face Australia in the U19 World Cup final on Sunday after the Hugh Weibgen-led side beat Pakistan by one wicket in a nail-biting thriller in the second semifinal at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
Opting to bowl first, Australia bowled out Pakistan for 179 in 48.5 overs, with Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas scoring half-centuries and Tom Straker picking up a six-wicket haul.
Under-19 World Cup 2024: India overcomes South Africa scare to reach final
Australia kept losing wickets, but opener Harry Dixon scored a crafty half-century, with lower-order batsman Oliver Peake scoring a match-winning 49 to set up the final date with India.
Earlier this week, India tamed South Africa to stay on course for a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title. The Uday Sharan-led side beat the Proteas by two wickets in the semifinal to book a spot in the summit clash.
U19 World Cup: Uday Saharan - New captain cool and chip off old block
Sportstar brings you all the details and facts about the players, India’s journey in the U-19 World Cup, the top run-getters and wicket-takers, along with other trivia. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the summit clash.
U-19 Asia Cup: Seamer Raj takes 7/13 as India beats Nepal to enter semis
India’s Road to Final
|India U-19 vs Bangladesh U=19, Group A
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|India U-19 won by 84 runs
|India U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group A
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|India U-19 won by 201 runs
|India U-19 vs USA U-19, Group A
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|India U-19 won by 201 runs
|India U-19 vs NZ U-19 Super Six, Group 1
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|India U-19 won by 214 runs
|India U-19 vs Nepal U-19, Super Six, Group 1
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|India U-19 won by 132 runs
|Inddia U-19 vs South Africa, Semifinal 1
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|India U-19 won by 2 wkts
Under-19 World Cup: Living up to name - Beed’s little Sachin lives his father’s dream
U-19 World Cup Top-five Run-getters
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike-rate
|Uday Saharan (IND)
|6
|389
|64.83
|78.90
|Musheer Khan (IND)
|6
|338
|67.60
|101.20
|Sachin Dhas (IND)
|6
|294
|73.50
|116.67
|Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA)
|6
|287
|57.40
|94.10
|Jamie Dunk (Scotland)
|4
|263
|65.75
|70.89
U-19 World Cup Top Five Wicket-takers
|Player
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Four/Five-wicket Hauls
|Kwena Maphaka (SA)
|6
|21
|9.71
|3
|Ubaid Shah (PAK)
|6
|18
|12.38
|3 (4-fer)
|Saumy Pandey (IND)
|6
|17
|8.47
|1 (4-fer)
|Tazeem Ali (ENG)
|4
|14
|9.64
|1 (5-fer)
|Vishwa Lahiru (SL)
|5
|12
|11.08
|-
Meet the India U-19 World Cup Squad
|No.
|Name
|Association
|1
|Arshin Kulkarni
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|2
|Adarsh Singh
|Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
|3
|Rudra Mayur Patel
|Gujarat Cricket Association
|4
|Sachin Dhas
|Maharashtra Cricket Association
|5
|Priyanshu Moliya
|Baroda Cricket Association
|6
|Musheer Khan
|Mumbai Cricket Association
|7
|Uday Saharan (C)
|Punjab Cricket Association
|8
|Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK)
|Hyderabad Cricket Association
|9
|Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC)
|Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
|10
|Murugan Abhishek
|Hyderabad Cricket Association
|11
|Innesh Mahajan (WK)
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
|12
|Dhanush Gowda
|Karnataka State Cricket Association
|13
|Aaradhya Shukla
|Punjab Cricket Association
|14
|Raj Limbani
|Baroda Cricket Association
|15
|Naman Tiwari
|Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
Backup players
TV Telecast Details & Live Streaming Info
Where can I watch the India vs Australia 1st U19 World Cup Final match on TV in India?
The India vs Australia U19 World Cup Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.
