India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: All you need to know - full squads, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, live streaming info

India will face Australia in the U19 World Cup final on Sunday after the Hugh Weibgen-led side beat Pakistan by one wicket in a nail-biting thriller in the second semifinal at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Opting to bowl first, Australia bowled out Pakistan for 179 in 48.5 overs, with Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas scoring half-centuries and Tom Straker picking up a six-wicket haul.

Australia kept losing wickets, but opener Harry Dixon scored a crafty half-century, with lower-order batsman Oliver Peake scoring a match-winning 49 to set up the final date with India.

Earlier this week, India tamed South Africa to stay on course for a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title. The Uday Sharan-led side beat the Proteas by two wickets in the semifinal to book a spot in the summit clash.

Sportstar brings you all the details and facts about the players, India’s journey in the U-19 World Cup, the top run-getters and wicket-takers, along with other trivia. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the summit clash.

India’s Road to Final

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U=19, Group A Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 84 runs India U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group A Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 201 runs India U-19 vs USA U-19, Group A Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 201 runs India U-19 vs NZ U-19 Super Six, Group 1 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 214 runs India U-19 vs Nepal U-19, Super Six, Group 1 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 132 runs Inddia U-19 vs South Africa, Semifinal 1 Willowmoore Park, Benoni India U-19 won by 2 wkts

U-19 World Cup Top-five Run-getters

Player Matches Runs Average Strike-rate Uday Saharan (IND) 6 389 64.83 78.90 Musheer Khan (IND) 6 338 67.60 101.20 Sachin Dhas (IND) 6 294 73.50 116.67 Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA) 6 287 57.40 94.10 Jamie Dunk (Scotland) 4 263 65.75 70.89

U-19 World Cup Top Five Wicket-takers

Player Matches Wickets Average Four/Five-wicket Hauls Kwena Maphaka (SA) 6 21 9.71 3 Ubaid Shah (PAK) 6 18 12.38 3 (4-fer) Saumy Pandey (IND) 6 17 8.47 1 (4-fer) Tazeem Ali (ENG) 4 14 9.64 1 (5-fer) Vishwa Lahiru (SL) 5 12 11.08 -

Meet the India U-19 World Cup Squad

No. Name Association 1 Arshin Kulkarni Maharashtra Cricket Association 2 Adarsh Singh Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association 3 Rudra Mayur Patel Gujarat Cricket Association 4 Sachin Dhas Maharashtra Cricket Association 5 Priyanshu Moliya Baroda Cricket Association 6 Musheer Khan Mumbai Cricket Association 7 Uday Saharan (C) Punjab Cricket Association 8 Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK) Hyderabad Cricket Association 9 Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association 10 Murugan Abhishek Hyderabad Cricket Association 11 Innesh Mahajan (WK) Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association 12 Dhanush Gowda Karnataka State Cricket Association 13 Aaradhya Shukla Punjab Cricket Association 14 Raj Limbani Baroda Cricket Association 15 Naman Tiwari Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association

Backup players Digvijay Patil (Maharashtra Cricket Association), Jayanth Goyat (Haryana Cricket Association), P Vignesh (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association), Kiran Chormale (Maharashtra Cricket Association).

TV Telecast Details & Live Streaming Info

Where can I watch the India vs Australia 1st U19 World Cup Final match on TV in India?

The India vs Australia U19 World Cup Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.