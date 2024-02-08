MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: All you need to know - full squads, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, live streaming info

India tamed South Africa to stay on course for a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title. The Uday Sharan-led side beat the Proteas by two wickets in the semifinal to book a spot in the summit clash.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 21:46 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India players celebrate their victory over South Africa during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 semifinal at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa.
India players celebrate their victory over South Africa during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 semifinal at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India players celebrate their victory over South Africa during the ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2024 semifinal at Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will face Australia in the U19 World Cup final on Sunday after the Hugh Weibgen-led side beat Pakistan by one wicket in a nail-biting thriller in the second semifinal at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Opting to bowl first, Australia bowled out Pakistan for 179 in 48.5 overs, with Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas scoring half-centuries and Tom Straker picking up a six-wicket haul.

Under-19 World Cup 2024: India overcomes South Africa scare to reach final

Australia kept losing wickets, but opener Harry Dixon scored a crafty half-century, with lower-order batsman Oliver Peake scoring a match-winning 49 to set up the final date with India.

Earlier this week, India tamed South Africa to stay on course for a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title. The Uday Sharan-led side beat the Proteas by two wickets in the semifinal to book a spot in the summit clash.

U19 World Cup: Uday Saharan - New captain cool and chip off old block

Sportstar brings you all the details and facts about the players, India’s journey in the U-19 World Cup, the top run-getters and wicket-takers, along with other trivia. Here’s all you need to know ahead of the summit clash.

U-19 Asia Cup: Seamer Raj takes 7/13 as India beats Nepal to enter semis

India’s Road to Final

India U-19 vs Bangladesh U=19, Group A Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 84 runs
India U-19 vs Ireland U-19, Group A Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 201 runs
India U-19 vs USA U-19, Group A Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 201 runs
India U-19 vs NZ U-19 Super Six, Group 1 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 214 runs
India U-19 vs Nepal U-19, Super Six, Group 1 Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein India U-19 won by 132 runs
Inddia U-19 vs South Africa, Semifinal 1 Willowmoore Park, Benoni India U-19 won by 2 wkts

Under-19 World Cup: Living up to name - Beed’s little Sachin lives his father’s dream

U-19 World Cup Top-five Run-getters

Player Matches Runs Average Strike-rate
Uday Saharan (IND) 6 389 64.83 78.90
Musheer Khan (IND) 6 338 67.60 101.20
Sachin Dhas (IND) 6 294 73.50 116.67
Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA) 6 287 57.40 94.10
Jamie Dunk (Scotland) 4 263 65.75 70.89

U-19 World Cup Top Five Wicket-takers

Player Matches Wickets Average Four/Five-wicket Hauls
Kwena Maphaka (SA) 6 21 9.71 3
Ubaid Shah (PAK) 6 18 12.38 3 (4-fer)
Saumy Pandey (IND) 6 17 8.47 1 (4-fer)
Tazeem Ali (ENG) 4 14 9.64 1 (5-fer)
Vishwa Lahiru (SL) 5 12 11.08 -

Meet the India U-19 World Cup Squad

No. Name Association
1 Arshin Kulkarni Maharashtra Cricket Association
2 Adarsh Singh Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
3 Rudra Mayur Patel Gujarat Cricket Association
4 Sachin Dhas Maharashtra Cricket Association
5 Priyanshu Moliya Baroda Cricket Association
6 Musheer Khan Mumbai Cricket Association
7 Uday Saharan (C) Punjab Cricket Association
8 Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK) Hyderabad Cricket Association
9 Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC) Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association
10 Murugan Abhishek Hyderabad Cricket Association
11 Innesh Mahajan (WK) Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association
12 Dhanush Gowda Karnataka State Cricket Association
13 Aaradhya Shukla Punjab Cricket Association
14 Raj Limbani Baroda Cricket Association
15 Naman Tiwari Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association
Backup players
Digvijay Patil (Maharashtra Cricket Association), Jayanth Goyat (Haryana Cricket Association), P Vignesh (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association), Kiran Chormale (Maharashtra Cricket Association).

TV Telecast Details & Live Streaming Info

Where can I watch the India vs Australia 1st U19 World Cup Final match on TV in India?

The India vs Australia U19 World Cup Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

Related Topics

U-19 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar ACES 2024: Mohammed Shami, Sheetal Devi win Sportstar of the Year; Full list of award winners
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: All you need to know - full squads, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board wins Chairperson’s Choice —Sport for Social Good Award at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sheetal Devi wins Sportstar of the Year (Female) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. U19 World Cup: Australia edges out Pakistan in a thrilling semifinal, sets up final clash against India
    PTI
  2. India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: All you need to know - full squads, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ICC U19 World Cup: Secret to our team’s good performance is team bonding says India captain Saharan
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Leading wicket taker, Pondicherry’s Gaurav Yadav ‘never gets tired of long spells’ says teammate Karthick
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024: Pondicherry aims to secure third win, hosts Jammu and Kashmir
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sportstar ACES 2024: Mohammed Shami, Sheetal Devi win Sportstar of the Year; Full list of award winners
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final: All you need to know - full squads, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sportstar Aces Awards 2024: “After years of sacrifice, I have finally reached my dream,” says Bopanna
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board wins Chairperson’s Choice —Sport for Social Good Award at Sportstar Aces Awards
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sheetal Devi wins Sportstar of the Year (Female) at Sportstar Aces Awards 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment