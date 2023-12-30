India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: IND-W vs AUS-W playing XI, fantasy picks, squads

The seven-time world champion shook off the heartache of the Test loss with an all-round showing against India, which came second best despite registering its highest total against this opponent.

Australia was able to restrict batting partnerships to a large extent, with Yastika, Jemimah and Pooja managing most resistance. Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham were the pick of the bowlers, with two wickets each, but almost every other Australian bowler found success against the Indians.

Jemimah has had a brilliant 2023 so far with 796 international runs and will want to add to that tally in the side’s last game of the year at the same venue on Saturday. Aussie vice-captain Tahlia McGrath is in the middle of a similar purple patch, scoring fifties in every batting innings against India so far in the tour.

Both will hope to continue in the same vein.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW | IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI: India looking to amend errors and bounce back against Australia

Predicted 11s

IND: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saika Ishaque

AUS: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

IND-W vs AUS-W D11 PREDICTION Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Pooja Vastrakar, Ashleigh Gardner Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Alana King Team composition: IND 4-7 AUS | Credits Left: 5

SQUADS

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap and Saika Ishaque

Australia Women: Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield and Darcie Brown