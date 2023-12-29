Ranji Trophy 2024: Manoj Tiwary to captain 18-member Bengal squad

Manoj Tiwary will lead an 18-member Bengal team in its first two matches against Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, starting from January 5.

Bengal will take on Andhra Pradesh on January 5 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, while facing Uttar Pradesh on January 12 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Bengal lost to Saurashtra by nine wickets in the last edition of the tournament.

The squad

Manoj Tiwary (capt.), Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Gharami, Abishek Porel (wk), Sourav Paul (wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Subham Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Mohd. Kaif, Ankit Mishra, Prayas Ray Barman, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Suman Das.