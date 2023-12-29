MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024: Manoj Tiwary to captain 18-member Bengal squad

Manoj Tiwary will lead an 18-member Bengal team in its first two matches against Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, starting from January 5.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 21:57 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manoj Tiwary in action.
Manoj Tiwary in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K | THE HINDU
infoIcon

Manoj Tiwary in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K | THE HINDU

Manoj Tiwary will lead an 18-member Bengal team in its first two matches against Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy, starting from January 5.

SPORTSTAR ACES 2024 POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Bengal will take on Andhra Pradesh on January 5 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, while facing Uttar Pradesh on January 12 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Bengal lost to Saurashtra by nine wickets in the last edition of the tournament.

The squad

Manoj Tiwary (capt.), Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Gharami, Abishek Porel (wk), Sourav Paul (wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Subham Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Karan Lal, Kaushik Maity, Mohd. Kaif, Ankit Mishra, Prayas Ray Barman, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Suman Das.

Related Topics

Bengal /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: UPY 24-21 BB, Pardeep’s Yoddhas takes lead over Bharat’s Bulls at HALF TIME; Manjeet, Krishan, Sachin gives Patna Pirates 46-33 win over Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Manoj Tiwary to captain 18-member Bengal squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND, First Test: Generous bowling and weak batting display costs India dear against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. ‘I want to keep him’: Brentford’s Frank unwilling to sell Toney in January
    Reuters
  5. Former Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane convicted of rape
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024: Manoj Tiwary to captain 18-member Bengal squad
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Dhull to lead 26-member Delhi team, Badoni named his deputy
    PTI
  3. Mayank Agarwal to lead Karnataka in Ranji Trophy
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy 2023-24 squad announced: Sai Kishore named captain; Baba Aparajith misses cut
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Injured Baba Indrajith bats with taped mouth for Tamil Nadu in semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 LIVE Score, UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls: UPY 24-21 BB, Pardeep’s Yoddhas takes lead over Bharat’s Bulls at HALF TIME; Manjeet, Krishan, Sachin gives Patna Pirates 46-33 win over Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024: Manoj Tiwary to captain 18-member Bengal squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs IND, First Test: Generous bowling and weak batting display costs India dear against South Africa
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. ‘I want to keep him’: Brentford’s Frank unwilling to sell Toney in January
    Reuters
  5. Former Nepal cricket captain Lamichhane convicted of rape
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment