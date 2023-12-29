MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs BAN: Rain washes out 2nd T20 match between New Zealand and Bangladesh

The match began on time and New Zealand was 72-2 after 11 overs when the heavy rain which had fallen throughout the day in this seaside city returned to Bay Oval.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 15:13 IST , Mount Maunganui - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Umpires Shaun Haig and Kim Cotton signal a rain delay during game two of the Twenty20 series between the New Zealand Blackcaps and Bangladesh at Bay Oval on December 29, 2023, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.
Umpires Shaun Haig and Kim Cotton signal a rain delay during game two of the Twenty20 series between the New Zealand Blackcaps and Bangladesh at Bay Oval on December 29, 2023, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Phil Walter/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Umpires Shaun Haig and Kim Cotton signal a rain delay during game two of the Twenty20 series between the New Zealand Blackcaps and Bangladesh at Bay Oval on December 29, 2023, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Phil Walter/ Getty Images

Rain washed out the second Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Bangladesh after only 11 overs on Friday, leaving Bangladesh with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The match began on time and New Zealand was 72-2 after 11 overs when the heavy rain which had fallen throughout the day in this seaside city returned to Bay Oval.

ALSO READ: AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

The third match of the series will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Bangladesh won the toss Friday and sent New Zealand in as it did in the first match of the series, which it won by five wickets for its first ever T20 win in New Zealand.

Finn Allen again fell early, dismissed in the second over, but Tim Seifert struck six fours and a six in a quickfire innings of 43 from 23 balls.

Bangladesh had begun to curtail the New Zealand run rate when the rain returned.

Players left the field at 8 pm (local time) and umpires called off the match just before 10 pm when not even a five over shootout was possible.

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Bangladesh /

Finn Allen /

Tim Seifert

