SA vs IND: India deducted two WTC points for slow over-rate during first South Africa Test

India has been fined 10 per cent of its match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Friday.

Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC WTC playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two championship points have been deducted from India’s points total.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris leveled the charge.