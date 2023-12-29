MagazineBuy Print

SA vs IND: India deducted two WTC points for slow over-rate during first South Africa Test

Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 11:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian players during the first Test against South Africa.
Indian players during the first Test against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Indian players during the first Test against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India has been fined 10 per cent of its match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the first Test in Centurion on Friday.

Match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Also read | WTC points table 2023-25 after India vs South Africa first Test

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC WTC playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two championship points have been deducted from India’s points total.

India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Langton Rusere, third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Stephen Harris leveled the charge.

