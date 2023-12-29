MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA: South Africa captain Bavuma ruled out of second Test against India, Elgar to lead side

Dean Elgar, whose brilliant 185 set up the first Test win inside three days, will captain in his absence.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 00:34 IST , CENTURION - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
South Africa's Temba Bavuma reacts in pain while fielding during the first day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, 2023.
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma reacts in pain while fielding during the first day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma reacts in pain while fielding during the first day of the first cricket Test match between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of South Africa’s second Test against India, following his hamstring strain in the opening session of the Centurion Test.

Dean Elgar, whose brilliant 185 set up the win inside three days, will captain in his absence.

Zubayr Hamza, who last played a Test in February 2022, has been added to the squad.

ALSO READ: SA vs IND, First Test: Elgar, Burger shine as South Africa humbles India

“Temba isn’t in great physical state,” coach Shukri Conrad said.

“He was ready to bat at every turn, and we were monitoring the situation all the time. When we reached where we reached, not because we felt that was enough, but we felt the potential risk when we sent him out then was that could aggravate the risk even further. We were constantly giving ourselves maximum time, so we could give out the right information. If we lost a couple of wickets early, he would have walked in. With 150 runs ahead, I felt it wasn’t necessary to risk Temba” Conrad added.

Related Topics

Temba Bavuma

Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

