IND vs SA: South Africa captain Bavuma ruled out of second Test against India, Elgar to lead side

Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of South Africa’s second Test against India, following his hamstring strain in the opening session of the Centurion Test.

Dean Elgar, whose brilliant 185 set up the win inside three days, will captain in his absence.

Zubayr Hamza, who last played a Test in February 2022, has been added to the squad.

“Temba isn’t in great physical state,” coach Shukri Conrad said.

“He was ready to bat at every turn, and we were monitoring the situation all the time. When we reached where we reached, not because we felt that was enough, but we felt the potential risk when we sent him out then was that could aggravate the risk even further. We were constantly giving ourselves maximum time, so we could give out the right information. If we lost a couple of wickets early, he would have walked in. With 150 runs ahead, I felt it wasn’t necessary to risk Temba” Conrad added.