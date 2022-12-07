Cricket

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma walks out to bat at no. 9 after finger dislocation, hits fifty as India loses by five runs

India captain Rohit had suffered a thumb injury in the second over after Bangladesh had opted to bat in the second ODI in Mirpur.

Team Sportstar
07 December, 2022 19:21 IST
Rohit Sharma walked out at no. 9 in India’s chase.

Rohit Sharma walked out at no. 9 in India’s chase. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

India captain Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday, walked out during a 272-run chase against Bangladesh, hours after suffering a hand injury during fielding in the second ODI in Mirpur.

Rohit suffered the injury in the second over after Bangladesh had opted to bat. Anamul Haque fended a Mohammed Siraj length ball to the cordon, where Rohit dropped the catch at second slip and left the field afterwards after splitting the webbing between his thumb and index finger. Rajat Patidar was out to sub for him.

Rohit Sharma becomes fastest batter to hit 500 sixes in international cricket, second after Gayle

India found itself at 65/4 in the chase before Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel led the recovery with a 124-run partnership for the fifth wicket. While Axar fell on 56, Iyer holed out after a well-compiled 82. India was in shambles during its 272-run chase when Rohit entered at no. 9 at the fall of Shardul Thakur’s wicket in the 43rd over.

Rohit sped off the blocks with two sixes and a four off Ebadot Hossain in the 45th over. The equation was reduced to 40 off two overs for India and Rohit slammed five boundaries to finish unbeaten on 51 off 28 balls as India surrendered to a five-run defeat.

“It (thumb injury) isn’t too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation after Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with the win.

