IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Why Indian players are wearing black armbands

The Indian team wore black armbands during the third Test against England in Rajkot in memory of the former India captain Dattajirao Gaekwad, who passed away earlier this week.

“Team India will be wearing black arm bands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad, former India captain and India’s oldest Test cricketer who passed away recently.” the BCCI posted on its official X handle.

FOLLOW LIVE | IND vs ENG, 3rd TEST DAY 3

Gaekwad, who died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, was the father of former India opener and national coach Aunshuman Gaekwad.

He played 11 Tests for India between 1952 and 1961, captaining the national team in 1959 when it toured England.

The right-hander made his debut against England at Leeds in 1952 and his final international game was against Pakistan in Chennai in 1961.

In the Ranji Trophy, Gaekwad represented Baroda from 1947 to 1961. He scored 3,139 runs at an average of 47.56, including 14 hundreds.

His highest was a 249 not out against Maharashtra in the 1959-60 season.