IND vs ENG, Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India looking for early wickets; Ashwin withdraws from match

Day 2 Report

Ben Duckett’s unbeaten innings of 133 on Friday was of such savagery and it engendered such haplessness among Indian players that any footage of the second day’s play from the third Test should probably be watched by home fans with trepidation.

Duckett pierced India’s vaunted bowling attack with jaw-dropping frequency as he hit the fastest Test century, off just 88 balls, by an Englishman against India, propelling the Three Lions to 207/2 after they had bowled India out for 445 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. And to think Duckett was averaging 6 when he last came to India in 2016!

England’s response began in trademark fashion. With a new ball and no real movement for the quicks, Zak Crawley and Duckett ratcheted up 31 in the 30 minutes before Tea. India then introduced Kuldeep Yadav immediately at the start of the third session for England’s first trial by spin in this Test. Duckett responded by getting low to sweep Kuldeep for two consecutive fours.