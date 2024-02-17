MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG, Live Score, 3rd Test Day 3: India looking for early wickets; Ashwin withdraws from match

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live: Follow for all the updates from Day 3 the third test between India and England happening at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Updated : Feb 17, 2024 08:38 IST

Team Sportstar
RAJKOT : GUJARAT : 16/02/2024: England's Ben Duckett in action during the 2nd day of 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot,Gujarat on Friday February 16, 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.
RAJKOT : GUJARAT : 16/02/2024: England's Ben Duckett in action during the 2nd day of 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot,Gujarat on Friday February 16, 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
RAJKOT : GUJARAT : 16/02/2024: England's Ben Duckett in action during the 2nd day of 3rd Cricket Test Match between India and England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot,Gujarat on Friday February 16, 2024. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the third day of the third Test between India and England from the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

  February 17, 2024 08:38
    Will India be allowed to field a substitute player for Ashwin?

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Will India be allowed to field a substitute player for Ashwin?

    India’s hopes of going ahead in the five-match Test series against England were dealt a huge blow when its leading spinner R Ashwin withdrew from the match due to a personal emergency.

  February 17, 2024 08:09
    Ashwin at 500: Cricket’s voice of reason and innovation carves his own niche in a censorious sport

    Ashwin at 500: Cricket’s voice of reason and innovation carves his own niche in a censorious sport

    Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday became the second Indian bowler, after Anil Kumble, to pick up 500 Test wickets when England opener Zak Crawley top-edged a sweep to be caught at leg-slip on the second day of the third Test.

  February 17, 2024 08:03
    Day 2 Report

    Ben Duckett’s unbeaten innings of 133 on Friday was of such savagery and it engendered such haplessness among Indian players that any footage of the second day’s play from the third Test should probably be watched by home fans with trepidation. 

    Duckett pierced India’s vaunted bowling attack with jaw-dropping frequency as he hit the fastest Test century, off just 88 balls, by an Englishman against India, propelling the Three Lions to 207/2 after they had bowled India out for 445 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. And to think Duckett was averaging 6 when he last came to India in 2016!

    England’s response began in trademark fashion. With a new ball and no real movement for the quicks, Zak Crawley and Duckett ratcheted up 31 in the 30 minutes before Tea. India then introduced Kuldeep Yadav immediately at the start of the third session for England’s first trial by spin in this Test. Duckett responded by getting low to sweep Kuldeep for two consecutive fours. 

  February 17, 2024 07:49
    Ashwin withdraws due to family emergency

    IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin withdraws due to family emergency

    Ashwin withdrew from the squad for the ongoing Test match between India and England in Rajkot due to a family emergency, the BCCI confirmed on Friday.

