Paris Olympics 2024: Tennis singles players allowed 10-minute break due to extreme heat

With the Paris temperature expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95°F), the decision was based on the so-called “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature” which measures potential heat stress in direct sunlight.

Published : Jul 30, 2024 19:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
US' Taylor Fritz takes a drink as he tries to cool down during a break while playing Britain's Jack Draper during their men's singles second-round tennis match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 30, 2024.
US’ Taylor Fritz takes a drink as he tries to cool down during a break while playing Britain’s Jack Draper during their men’s singles second-round tennis match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

US’ Taylor Fritz takes a drink as he tries to cool down during a break while playing Britain’s Jack Draper during their men’s singles second-round tennis match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Tennis players at the Olympics will be allowed a 10-minute break between the second and third sets in singles on Tuesday due to extreme heat, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said.

With the Paris temperature expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95°F), the decision was based on the so-called “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature” which measures potential heat stress in direct sunlight.

During the break, to be granted at the request of either player, players can take a shower, change their outfit, have something to eat or drink or go to the bathroom but they cannot have medical treatment or talk with their coach, under ITF rules.

ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Olympics - ‘I’m getting cheated in this game,’ says Gauff as Vekic ends her singles medal hopes

Doubles matches, which are settled with a match tiebreak at one set all, would not feature the 10-minute break, the ITF said.

If the temperature at Roland Garros continued to rise, a panel including the tournament referee and medical professionals, could decide to suspend play.

The women’s tennis has reached the third round while the men were playing second-round matches on Tuesday.

