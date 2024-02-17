India’s hopes of going ahead in the five-match Test series against England were dealt a huge blow after its leading spinner R Ashwin withdrew from the third Test in Rajkot due to a personal emergency.

The replacement for the off-spinner was not announced. The 37-year-old, on Friday, during Day 2 of the Test, became only the second Indian bowler to record 500 wickets in the format.

Can India bring in a replacement for Ashwin?

As per the MCC rules, there is a provision for India to make a change, but it depends on the consent of England skipper Ben Stokes.

The MCC rules regarding the nomination and replacement of players (1.2) are as follows.

Each captain shall nominate his/her players in writing to one of the umpires before the toss.

No player may be replaced after the nomination without the consent of the opposing captain.

Any replacement player shall be considered the same player as the nominated player he/she replaced for the purposes of these Laws.

A replacement shall not bat in an innings in which the nominated player he/she is replacing has completed his/her innings.

Any unserved Penalty time, warnings or suspensions, that applied to the original nominated player will be inherited by his/her replacement.

According to the playing conditions of the World Test Championship (2021-23), each captain shall nominate 11 players plus a maximum of six substitute fielders in writing to the ICC Match Referee before the toss. Other than as set out in clauses 1.2.7 and 1.2.8, no player (member of the playing eleven) may be changed after the nomination without the consent of the opposing captain.

Clause 1.2.7 refers to concussion substitutions, while 1.2.8 is concerning COVID-19 replacements.