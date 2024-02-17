  • Each captain shall nominate his/her players in writing to one of the umpires before the toss.
  • No player may be replaced after the nomination without the consent of the opposing captain.
  • Any replacement player shall be considered the same player as the nominated player he/she replaced for the purposes of these Laws.
  • A replacement shall not bat in an innings in which the nominated player he/she is replacing has completed his/her innings.
  • Any unserved Penalty time, warnings or suspensions, that applied to the original nominated player will be inherited by his/her replacement.