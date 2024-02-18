Key stats from India vs England 3rd Test: Jaiswal in record books, India pulls off its biggest win

Rohit Sharma and his team pulled off a commanding win against England in the third Test match against England in Rajkot on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The triumph was constructed by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten double hundred in the second innings, which helped India set a daunting 557 runs for England to chase.

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul then ensured England bundled out on day four, 434 short of the target. This was India’s biggest win margin by runs in the format.

Sportstar brings you a compilation of the major stats and records created during the Rajkot Test:

Century & 5-fer in a Test (India)

Vinoo Mankad 184 & 5/196 vs Eng Lord’s 1952

Polly Umrigar 172* & 5/107 vs WI Port of Spain 1962

R Ashwin 103& 5/156 vs WI Mumbai WS 2011

R Ashwin 113 & 7/83 vs WI North Sound 2016

R Ashwin 106 & 5/43 vs Eng Chennai 2021

Ravindra Jadeja 175* & 5/41 vs SL Mohali 2022

Ravindra Jadeja 112 & 5/41 vs SL Rajkot 2024

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates victory after India beat England by 434 runs. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Biggest Test defeats for England by runs

562 vs Aus The Oval 1934

434 vs Ind Rajkot 2024

425 vs WI Manchester 1976

409 vs Aus Lord’s 1948

405 vs Aus Lord’s 2015

Biggest Test wins for India by runs

434 vs Eng Rajkot 2024

372 vs NZ Mumbai WS 2021

337 vs SA Delhi 2015

321 vs NZ Indore 2016

320 vs Aus Mohali 2008

Kuldeep Yadav and India players celebrates the wicket of England’s Ben Duckett. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Most sixes by a team in a series

48* Ind vs Eng in India 2024 (3* Tests)

47 Ind vs SA in India 2019 (3 Tests)

43 Eng vs Aus in England 2023 (5 Tests)

40 Aus vs Eng in Australia 2013/14 (5 Tests)

Most runs by a left-handed batter in a Test series for India

545 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng 2024 (H)

534 Sourav Ganguly vs Pak 2007 (H)

463 Gautam Gambhir vs Aus 2008 (H)

445 Gautam Gambhir vs NZ 2009 (A)

Most sixes by India in a series

48* vs Eng 2024 in India (3* Tests)

47 vs SA 2019 in India (3 Tests)

32 vs Aus 2023 in India (4 Tests)

31 vs Eng 2016 in India (5 Tests)

Most sixes by India in a Test

28* vs Eng Rajkot 2024

27 vs SA Vizag 2019

18 vs NZ Mumbai BS 2021

15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009

Most sixes by India in an innings

18 vs Eng Rajkot 2024

15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009

14 vs SA Vizag 2019 (2nd inngs)

13 vs SA Vizag 2019 (1st inngs)

13 vs SA Ranchi 2019

Most sixes in a Test innings

12 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024

12 Wasim Akram vs Zim Sheikhupura 1996

11 M Hayden vs Zim Perth 2003

11 N Astle vs Eng Christchurch 2002

11 B McCullum vs Pak Sharjah 2014

11 B McCullum vs SL Christchurch 2014

11 B Stokes vs SA Cape Town 2016

11 Kusal Mendis vs Ire Galle 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Double hundreds in second innings for India

203*MAK Pataudi vs Eng Delhi 1964

200*D Sardesai vs WI Mumbai BS 1965

220 S Gavaskar vs WI Port of Spain 1971

221 S Gavaskar vs Eng The Oval 1979

281 VVS Laxman vs Aus Kolkata 2001

212 Wasim Jaffer vs WI St John’s 2006

214*Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024

Hitting 200s in successive Tests (India)

Vinod Kambli: 224 vs Eng Mumbai WS | 227 vs Zim Delhi (1992/93)

Virat Kohli: 213 vs SL Nagpur | 243 vs SL Delhi (2017/18)

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 209 vs Eng Vizag | 214* vs Eng Rajkot (2023/24)

Three sixes by an Indian batter in over in Tests (since 2002)

MS Dhoni off Dave Mohammed St John’s 2006

MS Dhoni off Mohammad Rafique Mirpur 2007

Hardik Pandya Malinda Pushpakumara Pallekelle 2017

Rohit Sharma off Dane Piedt Vizag 2019

Umesh Yadav off George Linde Ranchi 2019

Yashasvi Jaiswal off James Anderson Rajkot 2024

Most sixes in a Test series for India

22 Y Jaiswal vs Eng 2024 *

19 Rohit Sharma vs SA 2019

14 Harbhajan Singh vs NZ 2010

11 Navjot Sidhu vs SL 1994

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Most sixes in a Test innings for India

12 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024*

8 Navjot SIdhu vs SL Lucknow 1994

8 Mayank Agarwal vs Ban Indore 2019

Fewest innings to three 150+ scores

10 Neil Harvey

13 Yashasvi Jaiswal

15 Don Bradman

15 Graeme Smith

18 Cheteshwar Pujara

Converting each of the first three 100s to 150+ scores

Javed Miandad

Andrew Jones

Brian Lara

Mahela Jayawardene

Matthew Sinclair

Graeme Smith

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Youngest player to score two double centuries in Tests: (Age at start of the match where they scored 2nd 200)

21y 54d - Vinod Kambli

21y 318d - Don Bradman

22y 49d - Yashasvi Jaiswal

22y 173d - Graeme Smith