Key stats from India vs England 3rd Test: Jaiswal in record books, India pulls off its biggest win

IND vs ENG: Here is the compilation of stats from India’s 434-run win over England in the 3rd Test match in Rajkot.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 22:26 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Yashasvi Jaiswal in action during the 3rd Test between India and England.
Yashasvi Jaiswal in action during the 3rd Test between India and England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action during the 3rd Test between India and England. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Rohit Sharma and his team pulled off a commanding win against England in the third Test match against England in Rajkot on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The triumph was constructed by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten double hundred in the second innings, which helped India set a daunting 557 runs for England to chase.

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul then ensured England bundled out on day four, 434 short of the target. This was India’s biggest win margin by runs in the format.

Sportstar brings you a compilation of the major stats and records created during the Rajkot Test:

Century & 5-fer in a Test (India)

  • Vinoo Mankad 184 & 5/196 vs Eng Lord’s 1952
  • Polly Umrigar 172* & 5/107 vs WI Port of Spain 1962
  • R Ashwin 103& 5/156 vs WI Mumbai WS 2011
  • R Ashwin 113 & 7/83 vs WI North Sound 2016
  • R Ashwin 106 & 5/43 vs Eng Chennai 2021
  • Ravindra Jadeja 175* & 5/41 vs SL Mohali 2022
  • Ravindra Jadeja 112 & 5/41 vs SL Rajkot 2024
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates victory after India beat England by 434 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates victory after India beat England by 434 runs. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
lightbox-info

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates victory after India beat England by 434 runs. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Biggest Test defeats for England by runs

  • 562 vs Aus The Oval 1934
  • 434 vs Ind Rajkot 2024
  • 425 vs WI Manchester 1976
  • 409 vs Aus Lord’s 1948
  • 405 vs Aus Lord’s 2015

Biggest Test wins for India by runs

  • 434 vs Eng Rajkot 2024
  • 372 vs NZ Mumbai WS 2021
  • 337 vs SA Delhi 2015
  • 321 vs NZ Indore 2016
  • 320 vs Aus Mohali 2008
Kuldeep Yadav and India players celebrates the wicket of England’s Ben Duckett.
Kuldeep Yadav and India players celebrates the wicket of England's Ben Duckett. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
lightbox-info

Kuldeep Yadav and India players celebrates the wicket of England’s Ben Duckett. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Most sixes by a team in a series

  • 48* Ind vs Eng in India 2024 (3* Tests)
  • 47 Ind vs SA in India 2019 (3 Tests)
  • 43 Eng vs Aus in England 2023 (5 Tests)
  • 40 Aus vs Eng in Australia 2013/14 (5 Tests)

Most runs by a left-handed batter in a Test series for India

  • 545 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng 2024 (H)
  • 534 Sourav Ganguly vs Pak 2007 (H)
  • 463 Gautam Gambhir vs Aus 2008 (H)
  • 445 Gautam Gambhir vs NZ 2009 (A)

Most sixes by India in a series

  • 48* vs Eng 2024 in India (3* Tests)
  • 47 vs SA 2019 in India (3 Tests)
  • 32 vs Aus 2023 in India (4 Tests)
  • 31 vs Eng 2016 in India (5 Tests)

Most sixes by India in a Test

  • 28* vs Eng Rajkot 2024
  • 27 vs SA Vizag 2019
  • 18 vs NZ Mumbai BS 2021
  • 15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009

Most sixes by India in an innings

  • 18 vs Eng Rajkot 2024
  • 15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009
  • 14 vs SA Vizag 2019 (2nd inngs)
  • 13 vs SA Vizag 2019 (1st inngs)
  • 13 vs SA Ranchi 2019

Most sixes in a Test innings

  • 12 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024
  • 12 Wasim Akram vs Zim Sheikhupura 1996
  • 11 M Hayden vs Zim Perth 2003
  • 11 N Astle vs Eng Christchurch 2002
  • 11 B McCullum vs Pak Sharjah 2014
  • 11 B McCullum vs SL Christchurch 2014
  • 11 B Stokes vs SA Cape Town 2016
  • 11 Kusal Mendis vs Ire Galle 2023
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century.
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
lightbox-info

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Double hundreds in second innings for India

  • 203*MAK Pataudi vs Eng Delhi 1964
  • 200*D Sardesai vs WI Mumbai BS 1965
  • 220 S Gavaskar vs WI Port of Spain 1971
  • 221 S Gavaskar vs Eng The Oval 1979
  • 281 VVS Laxman vs Aus Kolkata 2001
  • 212 Wasim Jaffer vs WI St John’s 2006
  • 214*Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024

Hitting 200s in successive Tests (India)

  • Vinod Kambli: 224 vs Eng Mumbai WS | 227 vs Zim Delhi (1992/93)
  • Virat Kohli: 213 vs SL Nagpur | 243 vs SL Delhi (2017/18)
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal: 209 vs Eng Vizag | 214* vs Eng Rajkot (2023/24)

Three sixes by an Indian batter in over in Tests (since 2002)

  • MS Dhoni off Dave Mohammed St John’s 2006
  • MS Dhoni off Mohammad Rafique Mirpur 2007
  • Hardik Pandya Malinda Pushpakumara Pallekelle 2017
  • Rohit Sharma off Dane Piedt Vizag 2019
  • Umesh Yadav off George Linde Ranchi 2019
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal off James Anderson Rajkot 2024

Most sixes in a Test series for India

  • 22 Y Jaiswal vs Eng 2024 *
  • 19 Rohit Sharma vs SA 2019
  • 14 Harbhajan Singh vs NZ 2010
  • 11 Navjot Sidhu vs SL 1994
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century.
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
lightbox-info

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

Most sixes in a Test innings for India

  • 12 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024*
  • 8 Navjot SIdhu vs SL Lucknow 1994
  • 8 Mayank Agarwal vs Ban Indore 2019

Fewest innings to three 150+ scores

  • 10 Neil Harvey
  • 13 Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • 15 Don Bradman
  • 15 Graeme Smith
  • 18 Cheteshwar Pujara

Converting each of the first three 100s to 150+ scores

  • Javed Miandad
  • Andrew Jones
  • Brian Lara
  • Mahela Jayawardene
  • Matthew Sinclair
  • Graeme Smith
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal

Youngest player to score two double centuries in Tests: (Age at start of the match where they scored 2nd 200)

  • 21y 54d - Vinod Kambli
  • 21y 318d - Don Bradman
  • 22y 49d - Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • 22y 173d - Graeme Smith

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Key stats from India vs England 3rd Test: Jaiswal in record books, India pulls off its biggest win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Dhull, Sidhu hit centuries to give Delhi lead over Odisha at the end of day three
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Manoj Tiwary retires after Bengal vs Bihar Ranji Trophy match
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Akshay Chandran and Sachin Baby help Kerala take huge lead by end of day three
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

