Key stats from India vs England 3rd Test: Jaiswal in record books, India pulls off its biggest win

Rohit Sharma and his team pulled off a commanding win against England in the third Test match against England in Rajkot on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
The triumph was constructed by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten double hundred in the second innings, which helped India set a daunting 557 runs for England to chase.
Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul then ensured England bundled out on day four, 434 short of the target. This was India’s biggest win margin by runs in the format.
Sportstar brings you a compilation of the major stats and records created during the Rajkot Test:
Century & 5-fer in a Test (India)
- Vinoo Mankad 184 & 5/196 vs Eng Lord’s 1952
- Polly Umrigar 172* & 5/107 vs WI Port of Spain 1962
- R Ashwin 103& 5/156 vs WI Mumbai WS 2011
- R Ashwin 113 & 7/83 vs WI North Sound 2016
- R Ashwin 106 & 5/43 vs Eng Chennai 2021
- Ravindra Jadeja 175* & 5/41 vs SL Mohali 2022
- Ravindra Jadeja 112 & 5/41 vs SL Rajkot 2024
Biggest Test defeats for England by runs
- 562 vs Aus The Oval 1934
- 434 vs Ind Rajkot 2024
- 425 vs WI Manchester 1976
- 409 vs Aus Lord’s 1948
- 405 vs Aus Lord’s 2015
Biggest Test wins for India by runs
- 434 vs Eng Rajkot 2024
- 372 vs NZ Mumbai WS 2021
- 337 vs SA Delhi 2015
- 321 vs NZ Indore 2016
- 320 vs Aus Mohali 2008
Most sixes by a team in a series
- 48* Ind vs Eng in India 2024 (3* Tests)
- 47 Ind vs SA in India 2019 (3 Tests)
- 43 Eng vs Aus in England 2023 (5 Tests)
- 40 Aus vs Eng in Australia 2013/14 (5 Tests)
Most runs by a left-handed batter in a Test series for India
- 545 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng 2024 (H)
- 534 Sourav Ganguly vs Pak 2007 (H)
- 463 Gautam Gambhir vs Aus 2008 (H)
- 445 Gautam Gambhir vs NZ 2009 (A)
Most sixes by India in a series
- 48* vs Eng 2024 in India (3* Tests)
- 47 vs SA 2019 in India (3 Tests)
- 32 vs Aus 2023 in India (4 Tests)
- 31 vs Eng 2016 in India (5 Tests)
Most sixes by India in a Test
- 28* vs Eng Rajkot 2024
- 27 vs SA Vizag 2019
- 18 vs NZ Mumbai BS 2021
- 15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009
Most sixes by India in an innings
- 18 vs Eng Rajkot 2024
- 15 vs SL Mumbai BS 2009
- 14 vs SA Vizag 2019 (2nd inngs)
- 13 vs SA Vizag 2019 (1st inngs)
- 13 vs SA Ranchi 2019
Most sixes in a Test innings
- 12 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024
- 12 Wasim Akram vs Zim Sheikhupura 1996
- 11 M Hayden vs Zim Perth 2003
- 11 N Astle vs Eng Christchurch 2002
- 11 B McCullum vs Pak Sharjah 2014
- 11 B McCullum vs SL Christchurch 2014
- 11 B Stokes vs SA Cape Town 2016
- 11 Kusal Mendis vs Ire Galle 2023
Double hundreds in second innings for India
- 203*MAK Pataudi vs Eng Delhi 1964
- 200*D Sardesai vs WI Mumbai BS 1965
- 220 S Gavaskar vs WI Port of Spain 1971
- 221 S Gavaskar vs Eng The Oval 1979
- 281 VVS Laxman vs Aus Kolkata 2001
- 212 Wasim Jaffer vs WI St John’s 2006
- 214*Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024
Hitting 200s in successive Tests (India)
- Vinod Kambli: 224 vs Eng Mumbai WS | 227 vs Zim Delhi (1992/93)
- Virat Kohli: 213 vs SL Nagpur | 243 vs SL Delhi (2017/18)
- Yashasvi Jaiswal: 209 vs Eng Vizag | 214* vs Eng Rajkot (2023/24)
Three sixes by an Indian batter in over in Tests (since 2002)
- MS Dhoni off Dave Mohammed St John’s 2006
- MS Dhoni off Mohammad Rafique Mirpur 2007
- Hardik Pandya Malinda Pushpakumara Pallekelle 2017
- Rohit Sharma off Dane Piedt Vizag 2019
- Umesh Yadav off George Linde Ranchi 2019
- Yashasvi Jaiswal off James Anderson Rajkot 2024
Most sixes in a Test series for India
- 22 Y Jaiswal vs Eng 2024 *
- 19 Rohit Sharma vs SA 2019
- 14 Harbhajan Singh vs NZ 2010
- 11 Navjot Sidhu vs SL 1994
Most sixes in a Test innings for India
- 12 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Eng Rajkot 2024*
- 8 Navjot SIdhu vs SL Lucknow 1994
- 8 Mayank Agarwal vs Ban Indore 2019
Fewest innings to three 150+ scores
- 10 Neil Harvey
- 13 Yashasvi Jaiswal
- 15 Don Bradman
- 15 Graeme Smith
- 18 Cheteshwar Pujara
Converting each of the first three 100s to 150+ scores
- Javed Miandad
- Andrew Jones
- Brian Lara
- Mahela Jayawardene
- Matthew Sinclair
- Graeme Smith
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
Youngest player to score two double centuries in Tests: (Age at start of the match where they scored 2nd 200)
- 21y 54d - Vinod Kambli
- 21y 318d - Don Bradman
- 22y 49d - Yashasvi Jaiswal
- 22y 173d - Graeme Smith
