IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Mukesh Kumar released from India squad, to play Ranji Trophy

The right-armer, who played the second Test in Visakhapatnam, will re-join the Indian squad for the fourth game, scheduled to be played in Ranchi from February 23.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 10:14 IST , Rajkot - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India's Mukesh Kumar during practice ahead of the first Test against England in Hyderabad.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Mukesh Kumar during practice ahead of the first Test against England in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India's Mukesh Kumar during practice ahead of the first Test against England in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India released pacer Mukesh Kumar from the squad before the third Test against England here, allowing him to join Bengal for its Ranji Trophy game against Bihar on Friday.

The right-armer, who played the second Test in Visakhapatnam, will re-join the Indian squad for the fourth game, scheduled to be played in Ranchi from February 23.

RELATED: Sarfaraz Khan makes international debut during India vs England third Test in Rajkot

“Mr Mukesh Kumar has been released from the India squad for the third Test against England in Rajkot, the BCCI said in statement. “He will join his Ranji Trophy team, Bengal, for the team’s next fixture before linking up with Team India in Ranchi,” it added.

The 30-year-old bowled the least number of overs in Vishakapatnam, registering figures of 0/44 in 7 overs in the first innings and 1/26 in 5 overs in the second essay. His sole wicket was that of England number 10 Shoaib Bashir.

The Bengal-Bihar Ranji match will be played at the Eden Gardens.

