Nissanka hits 117 to guide Sri Lanka to 3-0 series sweep in the one-day series against Afghanistan

Nissanka, who made an unbeaten 210 in the first match to become the first Sri Lankan to score a double century in one-day international cricket, scored 117 runs off 101 deliveries with two sixes and 16 boundaries.

Published : Feb 14, 2024 22:45 IST , COLOMBO - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring a century during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 14, 2024.
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring a century during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring a century during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka scored his second century of the series to propel Sri Lanka to a comfortable seven-wicket win and a 3-0 sweep over Afghanistan in the one-day international series on Wednesday.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first, and his side was bowled out for 266 with nine deliveries remaining in their innings at Pallekele.

Sri Lanka then reached 267-3 with 14 overs and four deliveries to spare.

Nissanka, who made an unbeaten 210 in the first match to become the first Sri Lankan to score a double century in one-day international cricket, scored 117 runs off 101 deliveries with two sixes and 16 boundaries. In the process, he became the quickest Sri Lankan to score 2,000 runs in the format, playing in his 52nd match.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ashwin nears historic milestone as Jadeja backs his spin partner to reach 500 Test wickets in Rajkot

His opening partner Avishka Fernando scored 91 off just 66 balls, which included five sixes and 10 boundaries.

Nissanka scored 346 runs in the three matches and was named player of the match, as well as the series. It was the highest run total for a Sri Lankan in a three-match one-day series.

Nissanka and Fernando shared 173 runs in 23 overs as they flayed Afghan bowlers, not allowing them to strike rhythm nor to set attacking fields.

Fernando missed out on a century when he drove leg spin bowler Qais Ahmed straight to Saraffudn Ashraf at short extra-cover.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis made 40 while Nissanka was the last to be dismissed, skying Ahmed (2-46) to Mohammad Nabi.

However, the wickets came too late for Afghanistan as the opening batters had all but won the game for the hosts.

Earlier, Afghanistan openers got off to a flying start reaching 39 runs in the middle of the fourth over before a brilliant direct hit from Fernando to run out Ibrahim Zadran (13) ended their stand.

ALSO READ: We will try to score runs off Bumrah, says England skipper Ben Stokes ahead of third Test

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah rebuilt the innings with a 57-run partnership for the second wicket before Gurbaz, batting on 48, tried to sweep an off-spinner from Akila Dananjaya only to see the ball hitting his exposed leg stump.

Dananjaya bowled a flighted googly to Afghan captain Shahidi (5), and Nissanka picked up a low catch at slip.

Shah made 65 before being trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage. Azmatukkah Omarzai (52) was another Afghan batter who laid a platform but could not convert it into a big score on a good batting pitch.

Afghanistan had reached 223 in the 40th over and was poised for a big total, but they lost their last six wickets for 43 runs.

Seamer Pramod Madushan took 3-45, Wellalage took 2-38 in 10 overs, while Asitha Fernando and Dananjaya also finished with two wickets each.

Sri Lanka won the first match by 42 runs and the second one by 155 runs.

