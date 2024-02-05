MagazineBuy Print

IND v ENG DRS escape: Why was Tom Hartley given not out despite umpire’s call being out?

As per ICC playing conditions, the umpires had to check all possible modes of dismissals while the DRS was in play.

Published : Feb 05, 2024 14:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin appeals for the wicket of England’s Tom Hartley.
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin appeals for the wicket of England’s Tom Hartley. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin appeals for the wicket of England’s Tom Hartley. | Photo Credit: AP

Controversy surrounded the DRS (Decision Review System) during the fourth day of the second Test between India and England in Visakhapatnam on Monday. England’s Tom Hartley was initially declared out caught off R. Ashwin by on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney. However, he immediately sent it upstairs, and replays indicated that the ball had grazed Hartley’s arm, not his glove.

The third umpire also reviewed the lbw appeal, considering where the ball made contact with Hartley’s arm. The decision was umpire’s call. Despite the initial appeal being for a caught dismissal, captain Rohit Sharma discussed with the on-field umpire whether the lbw decision could also be given out. In the end, Foakes, the English batsman, had the last laugh.

However, as per ICC playing conditions, the umpires had to check all possible modes of dismissals while the DRS was in play. Hence, the umpire went to check the ball tracking where it suggested the impact and wickets hitting will be an umpire’s call. Since the original appeal was for the catch, the LBW call by the on-field umpire remained not out, hence Hartley was given not out on the umpire’s call.

