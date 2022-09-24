IND-W vs ENG-W Live Score 3rd ODI: Jhulan gets Capsey on farewell match; India fights back against England

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI at Lord’s.

ENG 53/6 in 15 overs

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is introduced and she strikes immediately. Pitches one on middle and leg and draws Wyatt out and she is beaten all ends up as the ball castles the stumps. Magical from the left-arm spinner. India’s clean sweep attempt is gathering wind. Gayakwad is back for one more over and she strikes again. Jhulan Goswami is in the thick of the things as she gobbles up a low catch at slip. Gayakwad’s control and accuracy coming to the fore here.

Danni Wyatt b Gayakwad 8 (4b)

Sophie Ecclestone c Goswami b Gayakwad 0 (3b)

ENG 45/4 in 12 overs

India persists with attack. Jhulan has the keeper up on the stumps and two slips in place. Capsey plays at a delivery outside off stump and misses. Jhulan misses the length and Capsey is able to pull the ball past Deepti Sharma at mid on for four runs. Jhulan gets Capsey! The ball is pitched short which gives Capsey room to cut the ball, but she finds the fielder stationed at cover. England 39-3 in 11 overs. Renuka Singh strays on Dunkley’s pads and is dispatched to the deep square leg fence for a boundary. England is four down! A Jaffa from Renuka. The ball jags back in, passes through Dunkley’s bat and pad and crashes into the stumps.

Alice Capsey c Deol b Jhulan 5 (8b)

Sophia Dunkley b Renuka Singh 7(12b)

ENG 35/2 in 10 overs

Beaumont cuts Jhulan off the backfoot and it skims to the fence for a four. Jhulan responds with one that pitches on a good length and takes off. But Beaumont is watchful and lets it go. Renuka strikes Beaumont on the front pad and India seems keen for an LBW and reviews it. The impact was outside off and the review goes to waste. But Renuka ensures the umpire isn’t needed next ball as she goes through Beaumont’s defense. BOWLED! India sensing a chance here.

Tammy Beaumont b Renuka Singh 8 (21b)

ENG 28/1 in 8 overs

Lamb tries to scoop Jhulan, but only manages to injure her hand in process. She responds with a smashing shot straight over Jhulan for a four! Renuka gets the first break through. And she has Yastika to thank for it. Lamb steps out and the keeper is lightning quick to whip off the bails. FIRST WICKET FOR INDIA.

Emma Lamb st †Bhatia b Renuka Singh 21 (29b)

ENG 20/0 in 6 overs

Jhulan and Renuka continues. Beaumont and Lamb have settled in well and deal with the Indian pacers well. Renuka strikes Lamb on her pads, but she had advanced far enough for that to get a credible appeal.

ENG 17/0 in 4 overs

Lamb pulls one in front of square and England’s chase gets its first impetus. FOUR!!! Renuka goes for a short one and Lamb pulls it for another FOUR!! Lamb then drives one past covers. Another FOUR!! She has provided England with the perfect start.

ENG 1/0 in 2 overs

Jhulan starts with a steady line outside off and tests Beaumont consistently. Good start from the Indian legend. Renuka Thakur piles on the pressure from the other end and it is a strong start from India.

Jhulan Goswami to open the bowling in her last international game. Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb kicks off England’s chase.

India has been restricted to 169 after a collective effort from the English bowling unit. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma were the lone stars for the Indian innings as Kate Cross starred for England with four wickets.

IND 169 all out in 45.3 overs

Ecclestone gets Gayakwad LBW and that is it for the Indian innings.

IND 166/9 in 45 overs

Deepti Sharma targets Ecclestone and almost gets a boundary first ball. They had to scramble to get the double. Gayakwad has two balls to survive and she does so.

IND 154/9 in 43 overs

Kate Cross is back in for her last over and she is on the look out for her fifer. But Gayakwad survives and Cross ends her spell at 4/26. Potentially a game-winning spell from Cross.

IND 153/9 in 42 overs

Renuka Thakur goes for a big shot straight away and skies it and Dunkley grabs on to the chance. Kemp gets her second. England tries to go after Rajeshwari Gayakwad, the last batter, but she survives.

Renuka Singh c Dunkley b Kemp 0 (3b)

IND 149/8 in 40 overs

Pooja pulls a Dean short ball for four. Dean follows it by pitching it up and an attempted sweep fails. Pooja Vastrakar is out LBW. In walks Jhulan Goswami and England players are giving a guard of honour. What a brilliant gesture from the English side. And what an anti-climax. Jhulan Goswami is bowled by Kemp for a golden duck

Jhulan Goswami b Kemp 0 (1b)

Pooja Vastrakar lbw b Dean 22 (38b)

IND 141/6 in 38 overs

Deepti Sharma guides one to third man and gets to her fifty. A well-deserved one from the Indian allrounder. Pooja continues on the front foot and slams one straight for a four.

IND 133/6 in 36 overs

Deepti goes for another sweep against Dean and gets it past short fine leg for a four. Pooja Vastrakar finally breaks the shackles and slams one past mid-on for her first FOUR! She then goes after Davies and thumps it straight back over for another FOUR!! Positive moves from Pooja.

IND 116/6 in 33 overs

Ecclestone gets another maiden over through. Pooja Vastrakar is taking her time to settle in. Deepti paddle sweeps Ecclestone to break the flow of dot balls and gets a four!

IND 110/6 in 30 overs

Ecclestone tosses one up and Hemalatha tries to thread the leg side gap. But Charlie Dean dives to her left to complete a smart catch. Another wicket falls for India. Pooja Vastrakar is the new batter and Ecclestone beats her straight away. England reviews for an LBW. But it is shown to be drifting down the leg side.

Dayalan Hemalatha c Dean b Ecclestone 2 (17b)

IND 105/5 in 27 overs

Kate Cross continues as England looks to go for the kill. Cross misses her line and Jones can’t gather it and it flies away for a wide four. Freebies for India. Hemalatha, the new batter and Deepti see out the rest of the Cross over. Deepti Sharma goes after Ecclestone and nails a lofted shot over mid wicket for a four.

IND 87/5 in 24 overs

Kate Cross is brought back in, but Deepti and Mandhana deal with her comfortably. Mandhana, meanwhile, gets to her 25th ODI half-century and takes in the applause from an adoring crowd. But her joy is soon cut short as she somehow manages to drag a short delivery from Cross to her stumps. Mandhana looks bewildered and Cross is leaping with joy as she gets her fourth. Huge blow for India.

Smriti Mandhana b Cross 50 (79b)

IND 82/4 in 20 overs

Emma Lamb is the next spinner to get a ball. Mandhana and Deepti has a confusion and almost results in a mix up. Mandhana is safely back in. Deepti brings up the 50 partnership with a sweep shot. These two have stabilised the Indian innings after Cross and Jones rocked the ship ealry.

IND 74/4 in 18 overs

Deepti Sharma has had enough of the defending and slogs Ecclestone over mid wicket for her first four. Dean continues from the other end and Deepti late cuts her for another FOUR!! Shift in tempo from India.

IND 58/4 in 16 overs

Sophie Ecclestone is introduced into the attack. She pushes a quiet over past the Indian left-handers. England is in control of the game, but India’s hopes will be alive until Mandhana continues.

IND 53/4 in 14 overs

Mandhana slashes one outside off from Kemp and it flies past point. third man dives in and keeps it down to two. Kemp offered a loosener and Mandhana goes to her backfoot and thumps it to midwicket. FOUR!! Mandhana has held India’s innings together so far.

IND 43/4 in 12 overs

Freya Kemp is the first change for England. Mandhana drives one a little uppishly and it races away for a four. Chalie ,Dean replaces Cross with her off spin. Deepti paddles her for a double.

IND 32/4 in 10 overs

Davies with her fifth over. She hits Harleen Deol on her pads and the umpire brushes the appeal aside. England goes up for a review and the replay shows the ball had hit the pad first and it is all three red. Harleen Deol is gone. Davies gets her first of the day. Cross too gets her fifth and Mandhana and Deepti Sharma sees her out.

IND 22/3 in 8 overs

Davies continues. She keeps Mandhana down and delivers a maiden over. Cross delivers another unplayable ball and beats Harmanpreet before rapping her on her pads. Umpire gives out and India reviews. The ball is shown to be clipping the leg stump and the decision stands. Harmanpreet Kaur is dismissed for the first time in this series. Cross’s dream spell continues. Cross misses her line and Mandhana nudges it to fine leg boundary for a four.

Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Cross 4 (9b)

IND 17/2 in 6 overs

Davies draws an edge from Harmanpreet, but it is just wide of second slip. Harmanpreet gets a drive past the infield, but its not timed well enough and gets a double. Cross lands one on middle and leg and it swings it away from Mandhana. The ball almost skims both the outside edge and the off stump before nestling in Jones’ gloves. Some bowling from Cross. She then draws a false shot from Harmanpreet and almost gets a caught and bowled. But the ball slips out of her grasp on the follow up.

IND 11/2 in 4 overs

Mandhana nails a cover drive and it goes racing away for a four. First boundary of the game. She hits the same spot again, but this time from the backfoot. As elegant as the first one. FOUR! She defends everything else to see through Davies’ over. Cross gets one more!! This time it is Yastika. She swings it back inside for the left-hander and Yastika had no answers. Second wicket for Cross and England. The skipper is out in the middle, much earlier than she would have expected to.

Yastika Bhatia b Cross 0 (2b)

IND 2/1 in 2 overs

Smriti Mandhana begins well with a few drives, but no boundaries yet. Davies beats her once in the first over. Just two runs from the first. Kate Cross with the second over. Shafali Verma blocks few, but the fifth ball from Cross swings in just enough to beat her bat and she is bowled. Shafali’s poor form continues. Yastika Bhatia is the next batter.

Shafali Verma b Cross 0 (5b)

Freya Davies to open the bowling for England. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to open the innings for India.

PLAYING 11s India 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Harmanpreet Kaur (C), 4 Harleen Deol, 5 Yastika Bhatia (WK), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Jhulan Goswami, 9 Dayalan Hemalatha, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Renuka Singh Thakur . England 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Emma Lamb, 3 Sophia Dunkley, 4 Alice Capsey, 5 Danni Wyatt, 6 Amy Jones (C & WK), 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Charlie Dean, 10 Kate Cross, 11 Freya Davies.

TOSS UPDATES

England wins the toss and choose to bowl against India in Lord’s

India legend Jhulan Goswami will play her final international match during the third ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Jhulan’s last dance

Jhulan Goswami, a name synonymous with ‘fast bowling’ in women’s cricket, will walk into her cricketing sunset at the Lord’s on Saturday and the Indian team will strive to make it a memorable swansong for her by completing a historic ODI series clean sweep on English soil.

Playing one game at Lord’s is an ultimate dream for a cricketer.

Scoring a hundred or taking a five-for is a different high but bidding adieu to the game following an illustrious career at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’ is only reserved for a few chosen ones.

