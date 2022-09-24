IND-W vs ENG-W live streaming info: When and where to watch Jhulan Goswami’s final international match, 3rd ODI match time

India legend Jhulan Goswami will play her final international match during the third ODI against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Jhulan’s last dance

Jhulan Goswami, a name synonymous with ‘fast bowling’ in women’s cricket, will walk into her cricketing sunset at the Lord’s on Saturday and the Indian team will strive to make it a memorable swansong for her by completing a historic ODI series clean sweep on English soil.

Playing one game at Lord’s is an ultimate dream for a cricketer.

Scoring a hundred or taking a five-for is a different high but bidding adieu to the game following an illustrious career at the ‘Mecca of Cricket’ is only reserved for a few chosen ones.

Sunil Gavaskar (although he played his last first-class game there) didn’t get that opportunity. Neither did a Sachin Tendulkar or a Brian Lara or a Glenn McGrath got that opportunity to step down the stairs of the hallowed Long Room on their final playing day.... MORE FROM THE PREVIEW

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Jhulan Goswami’s last international match - India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI?

Jhulan Goswami’s last international match - India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI - will be streamed LIVE on the SonyLIV app and Jio TV.

Jhulan Goswami's last international match - India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI - will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Jhulan Goswami’s last international match - India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI - will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Jhulan Goswami's last international match - India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI - will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Jhulan Goswami’s last international match - India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI - will begin at 3:30 PM IST.