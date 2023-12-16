MagazineBuy Print

India vs England LIVE Score, Women’s Test Day 3: IND 186/6, leads by 478; Captain Harmanpreet aims to set big target for ENG

India Women vs England Women LIVE Score, Test Day 3: Follow the match commentary updates from Day Three of the IND-W vs ENG-W Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Updated : Dec 16, 2023 09:21 IST

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Kaur in action.
Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI
lightbox-info

Harmanpreet Kaur in action. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the India vs England Women’s Test, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

  • December 16, 2023 08:58
    Day 2 Report

    IND vs ENG, Women’s Test: India tightens grip on day two with Deepti’s five-wicket haul

    India finished day two on 186/6, leading England by 478 runs after the visitor was bundled out for just 136 in the first innings courtesy Deepti Sharma’s fifer.

  • December 16, 2023 08:57
    Key Stats from Day 2

      IND-W vs ENG-W, One-off Test: Deepti Sharma becomes second Indian to score 50 and take five wickets


      IND-W vs ENG-W: India registers highest run-rate in a women’s Test innings, breaks England’s record

  • December 16, 2023 08:53
    Playing XI

    England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Dunkley, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell 

    India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues (debut), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh (debut) Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur (debut), Rajeshwari Gayakwad

  • December 16, 2023 08:46
    When and where to watch the India vs England Women’s Test?

    The One-off India W vs England W Test match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema and FanCode app/website in India.

India vs England /

India Women vs England Women

