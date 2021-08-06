IND vs ENG 2021, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: India eyes fightback with Rahul, Pant in 3:30PM start; Coudy weather in Nottingham

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Highlights of day Two of the first Test between India and England as action unfolds at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.



2:05PM IST: Fine day to find some form again!

#OnThisDay in 2015, the most spectacular spell in Test cricket history @StuartBroad8 took 8/15 as Australia were bowled out for 60 at Trent Bridge pic.twitter.com/gdOfMTrIfS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2021

1:50PM IST: Under two hours to the start. As per latest reports, it's been a cloudy morning in Nottingham but thankfully the rains have stayed away. Here's what the forecast for the day looks like:

Time (UK) 10:00am 1:00pm 2:00pm 4:00pm 6:00pm Chances of Rain 60% 40% 10% 10% 30%



Day 2 Review

What a riveting day of Test match cricket! After jolting the home side to a paltry 183, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul embarked on a gruelling mission as play resumed on day two. England's bowlers were stingy and relentless in the first hour and the Indian openers were up for a stern reply as well. Rohit and Rahul - both with a point to prove in whites - saw off the nagging line of Anderson while dealing with Robinson's nip-backers with a watchful eye. As England's resolve tapered off a bit, Rahul upped the ante while Rohit continued to fortify one end until that freak moment arrived.

Minutes before Lunch, Robinson offered a perfect bouncer, perhaps the first of its kind in the Indian innings to Rohit. The impulsive front-foot puller couldn't resist the bait and holed out to Curran with a shot that undid all of the dogged work through the session.

Rohit would have rued on what ensued in the second session. Jimmy Anderson rose to the occasion as he rolled up two corkers to crack India's pillars Pujara and skipper Kohli off successive deliveries. With Kohli falling for the tempter outside off-stump first ball, the warning balls hit sharply in the dressing room as the horrors of the WTC final returned in streaks and flashes. His deputy Rahane was the next to follow - falling for a bizarre run out.

Jimmy equals Kumble's 619 with a biggie!

GUESS WHO IS BACK IN BUSINESS?

Anderson sends Pujara and Kohli packing in 2 balls



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! #ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8jxPwkXYzX — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 5, 2021

If not for the rain gods that interrupted play before eventually abandoning the second and third sessions on Thursday, Kohli and Co. were definitely in a precarious position and would most certainly know now that there's no room for a complacency by even the smallest fraction in these conditions. Root and his men will come all guns blazing today and we'll anticipate another thriller with the forecast predicting a bright and beaming day at Trent Bridge.

G.O.A.T wars! Jimmy Anderson dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck to tilt the momentum in England's favour in the second session on day two. - Getty Images



Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, England Full Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson,



