IND V ENG IND vs ENG 2021, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: India eyes fightback with Rahul, Pant in 3:30PM start; Coudy weather in Nottingham IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021 Live Score: Catch the live cricket streaming updates of today's India vs England 1st test match from Nottingham. SCORES× Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 August, 2021 14:16 IST KL Rahul's solid comeback half-century took India to 125/4 at stumps after England picked a flurry of wickets in the second session on day 2. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 06 August, 2021 14:16 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Highlights of day Two of the first Test between India and England as action unfolds at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.2:05PM IST: Fine day to find some form again! #OnThisDay in 2015, the most spectacular spell in Test cricket history @StuartBroad8 took 8/15 as Australia were bowled out for 60 at Trent Bridge pic.twitter.com/gdOfMTrIfS— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2021 1:50PM IST: Under two hours to the start. As per latest reports, it's been a cloudy morning in Nottingham but thankfully the rains have stayed away. Here's what the forecast for the day looks like:Time (UK)10:00am1:00pm2:00pm4:00pm6:00pmChances of Rain60%40%10%10%30%Day 2 ReviewWhat a riveting day of Test match cricket! After jolting the home side to a paltry 183, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul embarked on a gruelling mission as play resumed on day two. England's bowlers were stingy and relentless in the first hour and the Indian openers were up for a stern reply as well. Rohit and Rahul - both with a point to prove in whites - saw off the nagging line of Anderson while dealing with Robinson's nip-backers with a watchful eye. As England's resolve tapered off a bit, Rahul upped the ante while Rohit continued to fortify one end until that freak moment arrived. Minutes before Lunch, Robinson offered a perfect bouncer, perhaps the first of its kind in the Indian innings to Rohit. The impulsive front-foot puller couldn't resist the bait and holed out to Curran with a shot that undid all of the dogged work through the session.READ: ENG v IND, 1st Test: Rahul, Anderson excel on rain-curtailed day READ: ENG v IND, 1st Test, Day Two: Always good to get Kohli early - Anderson READ: Rohit: I will continue to play my shots and be positive Rohit would have rued on what ensued in the second session. Jimmy Anderson rose to the occasion as he rolled up two corkers to crack India's pillars Pujara and skipper Kohli off successive deliveries. With Kohli falling for the tempter outside off-stump first ball, the warning balls hit sharply in the dressing room as the horrors of the WTC final returned in streaks and flashes. His deputy Rahane was the next to follow - falling for a bizarre run out.Jimmy equals Kumble's 619 with a biggie! GUESS WHO IS BACK IN BUSINESS?Anderson sends Pujara and Kohli packing in 2 ballsTune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! #ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/8jxPwkXYzX— Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 5, 2021 If not for the rain gods that interrupted play before eventually abandoning the second and third sessions on Thursday, Kohli and Co. were definitely in a precarious position and would most certainly know now that there's no room for a complacency by even the smallest fraction in these conditions. Root and his men will come all guns blazing today and we'll anticipate another thriller with the forecast predicting a bright and beaming day at Trent Bridge. G.O.A.T wars! Jimmy Anderson dismissed India skipper Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck to tilt the momentum in England's favour in the second session on day two. - Getty Images Playing XIsIndia XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj,England Full Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson,WHERE TO WATCH IND VS ENG 1st TEST LIVE?The first Test between India and England will be shown LIVE on SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4 channels and streamed online on Sony LIV and Jio TV from 3.30 pm IST.