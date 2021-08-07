India vs England 1st Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score Updates: Rain likely to affect play as IND eyes early wickets vs ENG

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day Four of the first Test between India and England as action unfolds at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.



1:48PM IST: What a moment for the evergreen Anderson, reckon he'll go past Warnie's 708?

YESSS @jimmy9 moves past Anil Kumble to become the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history!!



1:40PM IST: Nearly two hours to the start. Here's the UK Met Department's current forecast for Nottingham. The post noon sessions are likely to take a hit today as well....

Time (UK) 10:00am 1:00pm 3:00pm 5:00pm 6:00pm Chances of Rain <5% 10% 50% 40% 40%



Day 3 Review

India has seemingly taken the pole position in the inaugural Test of the second World Test Championship. The new cycle has done well to emulate the Southampton final held in June with persistent showers from above marring two exciting sessions of play in the last two days.

India's gritty batting led by a solid KL Rahul and a sublime Jadeja charge later down the order posted a hefty 95-run lead under wet conditions in Nottingham. With the rain helping England openers see off an early spell on day three, Joe Root's men will be aiming to regroup and grind it out on Saturday, given that a win is beyond its reach at the moment.

The Indian bowlers have been relentless with their line and it was evident in their short burst towards the close of play yesterday as well. Bumrah and Siraj forced Burns into a hole while Sibley nudged and pushed out and about to keep himself proactive. With India still in the lead by around 70 runs, can England stage a fighting comeback with rain expected to hit play once again at Nottingham? The moving day has skimmed to day four and the team that could lead the commands in at least two out of three sessions, could dictate the outcome of the Test match from here.



Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, England Full Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson,



