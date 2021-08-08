India vs England 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Rain scare in Nottingham; IND needs 157 to win vs ENG

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day Five of the first Test between India and England as action unfolds at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.



We are up for today with a gloomy forecast to start. Here's how the UK Met Department's current forecast for Nottingham looks like:

Time (UK) 10:00 11:00 1:00 3:00 5:00 Chances of rain 40% 80% 20% 40% 50%



2:17PM: All wet and windy at the moment in Nottingham

A wet start to day five at Trent Bridge. - BCCI

2:15pm: Here's a look at the key numbers and stats ahead of the day's play

Most wickets in a Test match in England by an Indian: 10/188 - Chetan Sharma, 9/110 - Jasprit Bumrah*, 9/134 - Zaheer Khan

9/134 - Zaheer Khan Joe Root's 109 was his first Test century at home since 2018. It also marked his 21st Test ton and his sixth against India in 38 innings .

. Root completed 1000 Test runs in 2021 and overtook Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan to become the leading run-scorer this year with 1190 runs.

and overtook Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan to become the leading run-scorer this year with 1190 runs. Rohit Sharma became the l eading run-scorer in ICC tournaments history. He holds the highest average and has also most tons across each tournament. Rohit Sharma (3274 runs, 54.56 AVG), Joe Root (3271 runs, 51.10 AVG), Virat Kohli (3270, 54.5 AVG)

Out of Jasprit Bumrah's 92 Test wickets, 88 have come in SENA (South Africa, England, NZ, Australia).

India's fast bowlers picked all 20 England wickets in Nottingham, marking just the second such instance in history. The first such instance happened in 2018 in Johannesburg.

1:40pm: Under two hours to scheduled start and it seems like we're in for a dampener.

The forecast has changed dramatically. It is pouring in Nottingham. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 8, 2021

1:33pm - After a lowly WTC final, this indeed was a classic comeback

After a fantastic 5⃣-wicket haul on Day 4 of the first #ENGvIND Test, @Jaspritbumrah93 has his name inscribed on the Honours Board for the 2⃣nd time at Trent Bridge. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/znKWnwOCUz — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2021



Day 4 Review

A perfect day of Test match cricket with a see-saw battle for the bragging rights culminated in India narrowly placing itself on top once again. England's tremendous comeback led by Joe Root's stupendous 21st Test meant that India was out of contention for a fair share of play on Saturday. Root's adept strokeplay frustrated the Indian bowlers and Kohli's men had to wait until the 80th over of the innings in order to bring in a change of fortune.

Joe Root's rich vein of form against India continued as he brought up his 21st Test century in the second innings on Saturday. - Action Images via Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah took the new Dukes ball and instantly jolted England with the scalp of the centurion Root and followed it up with a flurry of wickets to bowl the host out for 303 in a finish that came sooner than expected.

READ: ENG vs IND, 1st Test, Day Four: Joe Root, Bumrah keep contest on knife's edge

England set a target of 209 - a total that has never been chased at Trent Bridge in history - and despite its beleaguered bowling line-up that has looked pale save Anderson and Robinson - will be kept invested on day five. Root will be alert of the frailties in the Indian middle-order with three of its cornerstone batters - Pujara, Kohli and Rahane - rummaging for form and a pivotal knock to lead their side to a win.



With the in-form KL Rahul falling a couple of overs before stumps, England has managed to send the message across to the Indian batters that the remaining 157 runs could well prove to be a herculean task if they slip-up once again in overseas conditions. A challenge to the fortitude of India's leading men and a test of verve for Root's depleted English side. If good weather permits, we're in for a cracker in Nottingham.



Playing XIs

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, England Full Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Ollie Robinson, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson,



