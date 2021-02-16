India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: Kohli and Co. eye massive win; ENG 53/3 in record 482-run chase

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the 4th day of the 2nd Test between India and England from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SCORECARD

It's time for the Sportstar #AcesAwards2021!



This year, we honour the Giants of the Decade. Vote for your favourite stars today by clicking here. Voting lines open till February 28.

NUMBERS GAME - DAY 3



Ravichandran Ashwin's epic homecoming

Ashwin scores fifth Test century, becomes second TN cricketer to score 100 at Chepauk

Ashwin hit his third Test century while batting at number 8 - the most by an Indian at the position. He went past MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh, all of whom who had two hundreds.

"' ... '..."



The Chepauk hero, Ravichandran Ashwin, is our POTM pick for the 2nd #INDvENG Test.



Who's yours? pic.twitter.com/1yNN2pa2wP — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 15, 2021

A sensational day in its mighty cauldron in Chennai, India revelled in the 'sandy patch' as Ravichandran Ashwin mesmerized his home ground with the willow. After putting England into shambles with a fifer in the first innings, Ashwin was out to bat today with Virat Kohli as India lost its big guns early in the first session to England's spinners.

But as the spinners began to deteriorate with their line and length, Kohli and Ashwin turned on the heat on England with an electrifying crowd behind them. Post Kohli's dismissal, it was Ashwin all the way as he quelled the demons on the pitch en route an epoch-making fifth Test ton in his homeground.

IND vs ENG: India strikes after Ashwin century deflates England

England began its record chase on fine ground before Axar Patel and Ashwin found their rhythm once again.

And soon, it transcended to a tale of two tracks on the same day as England went down the spiral in typical fashion of several visiting nations in India. England despite being better equipped and deflating India in the first Test, failed to foil enough plans to tackle the day. Joe Root, the skipper, vanished into the background as a soaring Chepauk ground got behind its super-heroes.

Save for a sensational Ben Foakes and the occasional spells of brilliance from Jack Leach and Moeen Ali, the visitor has been shunned down by India in its return to form at home.

Ben Foakes, a master gloveman for England

India heads into Day 4 with its head held high after a clinical all-round performance to make it all level before the trip to Ahmedabad.

WATCH: CD Gopinath, the only surviving member of India's first-ever Test win in 1952 against England in Chennai, relives the historic moment.

What they said

“As far as the pitch is concerned, not even one ball has hit the batsman’s helmet or taken off extraordinarily. It is just spinning normally. We are also playing on the same pitch and making runs. So nobody should have reservations about the pitch,” Axar Patel on the unwarranted criticism of the Chepauk pitch.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England XI: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Toss: India won the Toss and elected to bat first