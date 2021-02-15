Ashwin becomes second India cricketer to score 1000 runs, pick 100 wickets against England

Ravichandran Ashwin, on Monday, reached yet another landmark in his illustrious career. The India all-rounder has now achieved the unique double of scoring 1000-plus runs and picking in excess of 100 wickets against England across formats.

He is only the second Indian cricketer to have got to the milestone against the Englishmen after former captain Kapil Dev.

While Kapil has scored 1804 runs and picked 113 wickets in 50 matches, Ashwin has, until lunch on day three of the second Test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, managed 106 wickets and 1014 runs from 45* matches.

While 19 other batsmen, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, have scored more than 1000 runs against England, only Anil Kumble (117) has picked up more than 100 scalps.

Records galore!

Earlier, on Sunday, not only did Ashwin picked up his 350th international wicket at home, but the right-arm off-spinner also claimed his 29th Test fifer, equaling Australia legend Glenn Mcgrath's feat.

He is only two five-wicket hauls away from beating England pacer James Anderson's record, who happens to be a part of this travelling squad and has been rested for this game.

The 34-year-old has now also become the second-highest wicket taker in home Tests with 268 scalps, surpassing Harbhajan Singh (265). Kumble, with 350 wickets, leads the charts.

Ashwin, meanwhile, is also only nine wickets away from reaching the 400-wickets mark in Test cricket.