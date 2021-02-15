Home Records Ashwin becomes second India cricketer to score 1000 runs, pick 100 wickets against England India vs England, 2nd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin is only the second Indian cricketer to have achieved the feat against England after former captain Kapil Dev. Team Sportstar Kolkata 15 February, 2021 12:33 IST India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during day three of the second Test against England. - SPORTZPICS/BCCI Team Sportstar Kolkata 15 February, 2021 12:33 IST Ravichandran Ashwin, on Monday, reached yet another landmark in his illustrious career. The India all-rounder has now achieved the unique double of scoring 1000-plus runs and picking in excess of 100 wickets against England across formats.He is only the second Indian cricketer to have got to the milestone against the Englishmen after former captain Kapil Dev.While Kapil has scored 1804 runs and picked 113 wickets in 50 matches, Ashwin has, until lunch on day three of the second Test at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, managed 106 wickets and 1014 runs from 45* matches.FOLLOW | IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Live Score, Day 3 Chennai: Kohli, Ashwin take India's lead past 350 to frustrate England While 19 other batsmen, including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, have scored more than 1000 runs against England, only Anil Kumble (117) has picked up more than 100 scalps.Records galore!Earlier, on Sunday, not only did Ashwin picked up his 350th international wicket at home, but the right-arm off-spinner also claimed his 29th Test fifer, equaling Australia legend Glenn Mcgrath's feat. He is only two five-wicket hauls away from beating England pacer James Anderson's record, who happens to be a part of this travelling squad and has been rested for this game.READ | India vs England: Hardik Pandya bowls during practice, Jasprit Bumrah bats The 34-year-old has now also become the second-highest wicket taker in home Tests with 268 scalps, surpassing Harbhajan Singh (265). Kumble, with 350 wickets, leads the charts.Ashwin, meanwhile, is also only nine wickets away from reaching the 400-wickets mark in Test cricket. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos