MI vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai.

Updated : May 06, 2024 16:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
MI’s Suryakumar Yadav during the practice session ahead of the IPL game against Sunrises Hyderabad.
MI’s Suryakumar Yadav during the practice session ahead of the IPL game against Sunrises Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav during the practice session ahead of the IPL game against Sunrises Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

MI is all but out of the playoff contention after losing eight games in 11 matches, whereas SRH has 12 points in 10 games and is running for the top four places.

FOLLOW BLOG | MUMBAI INDIANS VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD LIVE

Here are the toss results and updates from the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match.

MI - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 5

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 1

Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 1; Losses: 3

SQUADS
Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

