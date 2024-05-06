Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
MI is all but out of the playoff contention after losing eight games in 11 matches, whereas SRH has 12 points in 10 games and is running for the top four places.
FOLLOW BLOG | MUMBAI INDIANS VS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD LIVE
Here are the toss results and updates from the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match.
MI - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 5
Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3
SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3
Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 1
Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 1
Team batting first: Wins: 1; Losses: 3
SQUADS
Latest on Sportstar
- MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match today?
- MI vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
- BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I Live Score: IND 48/2 (6): More rains in store for Sylhet, play stopped; Will Asha Sobhana get to make India debut?
- MI vs SRH head-to-head, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad overall stats; most runs, wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE