MI vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the coin flip in Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

MI is all but out of the playoff contention after losing eight games in 11 matches, whereas SRH has 12 points in 10 games and is running for the top four places.

Here are the toss results and updates from the MI vs SRH IPL 2024 match.

MI - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 1; Losses: 5

Result after losing toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 4; Losses: 1

Wankhede Stadium - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 1; Losses: 3